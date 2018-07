A Teen Is Being Called "Petty" For Throwing A Promise Ring And Necklace From Her Ex Into The Sewer

Janiah felt instantly "relieved" and "better" after dramatically discarding something that was once so meaningful.

Janiah Sanders, an 18-year-old from Houston, just got out of a relationship that left her heartbroken.

"The relationship started off smooth as usual, but then once we got comfortable, things went left and there were other girls involved and [I] just threw the towel in," she told BuzzFeed News.

In a quick synopsis, Sanders alluded to infidelity and broken promises in the relationship.

During the relationship, her ex gave her two pieces of jewelry: a ring that she wore on her ring finger and a necklace. The gifts were a symbol of her ex's "promise of loyalty and honesty" to the relationship, she said.

"It was a symbol of his love for me and how much I meant to him," she explained.

However, once she felt betrayed, Sanders said these two items "lost all its meaning and value." So, earlier this month, she filmed herself throwing the ring and necklace into a sewer and shared it online . The video has been watched over 3.5 million times.

"The reason I threw them out was because i knew that would be my final let go," she said.

"I knew that once I let go of the ring and necklace, I would know I’m officially done. And so I did. It made me feel relieved. I felt better."

Sanders captioned her video on Twitter, "Wtf is a promise?"