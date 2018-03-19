A Teen Is Being Called "Petty" For Throwing A Promise Ring And Necklace From Her Ex Into The Sewer
Janiah felt instantly "relieved" and "better" after dramatically discarding something that was once so meaningful.
Janiah Sanders, an 18-year-old from Houston, just got out of a relationship that left her heartbroken.
"Things went left," she said.
In a quick synopsis, Sanders alluded to infidelity and broken promises in the relationship.
"The relationship started off smooth as usual, but then once we got comfortable, things went left and there were other girls involved and [I] just threw the towel in," she told BuzzFeed News.
During the relationship, her ex gave her two pieces of jewelry: a ring that she wore on her ring finger and a necklace. The gifts were a symbol of her ex's "promise of loyalty and honesty" to the relationship, she said.
"It was a symbol of his love for me and how much I meant to him," she explained.
However, once she felt betrayed, Sanders said these two items "lost all its meaning and value." So, earlier this month, she filmed herself throwing the ring and necklace into a sewer and shared it online. The video has been watched over 3.5 million times.
"The reason I threw them out was because i knew that would be my final let go," she said.
"I knew that once I let go of the ring and necklace, I would know I’m officially done. And so I did. It made me feel relieved. I felt better."
Sanders captioned her video on Twitter, "Wtf is a promise?"
Sanders felt empowered by doing this so publicly. However, some people criticized her, saying she was foolish for throwing items of monetary value away like that.
Sanders told BuzzFeed News they were not real diamonds. However, people maintained that they still belonged to her and they still held value.
Some are downright calling her "petty" for the action.
While others are confused. "What did u accomplish?" someone asked.
However, people are also coming to her defense. "Money is nice but giving your soul peace is better."
"It wasn’t about money or anything. It was about me letting go of old news and unwanted memories," Sanders said. She added that she'd do it all over again today, despite the strong responses against it.
"If there’s anybody in my same position and contemplating what to do, go for it," the teen advised. "Put yourself first and love yourself first always. And no matter what people say, do what you have to do."
If anything, sewage dwellers will come back up with your jewelry for themselves soon enough.
Or, y'know, give them to a friend (me).
