Aldine Mail Route fatal: the initial car that gave chase described as older model gold/yellow Lincoln, w white top & elbow rims. The deceased female was totally innocent; seems she had just gone shopping based on some debris strewn at scene. #HouNews

A 14-year-old boy in Houston, Texas, has been charged with murder after police say an egg-throwing prank led to a crash that killed a woman.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly driving a vehicle with two other teen passengers and "throwing eggs at other cars just prior to the crash" on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Gonzalez said the egg-throwing prank prompted a separate driver to chase the teens "at a high rate of speed." The teen then ran a red light and struck another vehicle, killing a 45-year-old woman who was identified on Wednesday as Silvia Zavala.

Zavala, who had apparently been shopping, was described by the sheriff as "totally innocent."

On Wednesday, the teen driver was charged with murder and booked into a county juvenile detention center. He reportedly sustained an ankle injury from the crash.

Officials have also identified the driver who chased the teens and are attempting to interview him.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.