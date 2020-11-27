A Teen Influencer Who’s Deaf Says Social Media Has A Ways To Go When It Comes To Accessibility

In this week's newsletter: How Scarlet Waters used TikTok, an app built on music and bytes, to make people soberly aware about deafness, and why I think more influencers than not are running their own fan accounts.

Scarlet Waters is 19 and has 3.6 million followers on TikTok. She posts comedy sketches, dances, front-facing camera rants — all the things Gen Z’ers are doing to build a loyal following. Except Scarlet is deaf in both ears and uses a cochlear device to help her hear. The disability shapes her experience as an internet personality and consumer. She’s not the only person who’s deaf who is having trouble with social media, but she’s one of the few people openly talking about it. Like a lot of young influencers on the app, many of Scarlet’s most popular TikToks hop on trends and reimagine popular sounds. They’re cute and relatable, and she acknowledges other audiences who are hard of hearing by signing through all of them. Some of her posts rack up millions of views. In November, however, a video she posted titled “Deaf Ears In A Hearing World” became one of her most viral hits, with almost 30 million views to date. The video takes you through an average day for her, going to school, running errands, but with common hurdles most nondisabled people don’t have to deal with — like having to constantly explain her disability or find creative workarounds, like writing things down on paper. Perhaps the most sobering part of her video is that — contrary to what the app was built for — the TikTok is completely silent. This might seem obvious, but coming across it was jarring for a lot of people. “Wow, that opened my eyes,” a top commenter wrote. “This silence was LOUD,” another added. Lil Yachty even commented, writing, “This made me so much more appreciative of my being.” Scarlet, who lives in South Florida, told me the idea to share something more sincere came out of frustrations she had because people “didn’t really comprehend the need” to “make this world more accessible” for members of the Deaf community — especially when it comes to using a smartphone, something teens like her have been born into. “The most surprising aspect for me was how many people didn't truly think about what it means to be deaf,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people knew, like, OK we can’t hear. But I don't think they realized how much they depend on their hearing for little things and the fact that we’re not able to do those things.” “Especially things we all do on a daily basis, such as simply scrolling through social media,” she added.

Scarlet often jokes about being deaf to normalize the disability. But she wants the big tech companies to do more with their platforms to adjust to the needs of people like her. "The most popular apps are not accessible to us: YouTube does automatic closed captions, [but they're] not correct and the words will be all over the place. Instagram does not provide closed captions, so think of all the educational videos you guys see. We miss out on the important events daily. TikTok, the most popular app out right now, has nothing!" Scarlet said she didn't have a role model who was deaf growing up, so she hopes to be "a deaf influencer to look up to" for other young people. "I really hope I inspire deaf people to get involved in the media because there's so many talented deaf people out here that I know can go far but are just put down by a [platform for people who can hear]," Scarlet added. "I hope I can be proof for them that we can change the media and make this an accessible platform."

