BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Calling These Parents "Relationship Goals" For Their Hot Sauce Costumes

news

People Are Calling These Parents "Relationship Goals" For Their Hot Sauce Costumes

Mr. and Mrs. Solorzano placed first!

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 25, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. ET

If you and bae have been stressing trying to find the perfect couples' costume, you should look to 16-year-old Samantha Solorzano's parents, Sadie and Ruben. They've just won Halloween — quite literally.

Sam Solorzano

Samantha told BuzzFeed News her parents were inspired for Halloween this year after sitting at a restaurant and noticing two hot sauces, Cholula and Tapatio, were always placed next to each other.

And both hot sauces have human mascots.
Twitter: @fatjew

And both hot sauces have human mascots.

So, for a Halloween housewarming party, they went as Mr. Tapatio and Mrs. Cholula. "As soon as they entered, everyone started busting out laughing," Samantha recalled.

Samantha said everyone was &quot;in awe and so impressed&quot; by the creativity and DIY nature of their costumes. &quot;The whole night everyone was laughing,&quot; she added.
Sam Solorzano

Samantha said everyone was "in awe and so impressed" by the creativity and DIY nature of their costumes.

"The whole night everyone was laughing," she added.

Her parents were so committed to their costumes that Samantha said her dad even put mascara on his eyebrows and mustache. They placed first in the costume contest.

&quot;They won first place by being more creative than just a store-bought costume,&quot; Samantha said.
Sam Solorzano

"They won first place by being more creative than just a store-bought costume," Samantha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha then shared the costumes and achievement on Twitter because her parents were known among her friends "for being goofy and going all out for Halloween," she said.

My parents won 1st place at a Halloween party 😂😂😂
Sam @Sam_Solorzano_

My parents won 1st place at a Halloween party 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

But she had no idea so many people — most of them strangers — would also be so amused by them.

In two days, the photos of her parents have been retweeted over 18,000 times.

"My friends all love my parents and I knew they would love to see it," Samantha explained. "I did not ever expect it to go viral."

People have fallen in love with not only Sadie and Ruben's ingenious couple costumes, but with Sadie and Ruben themselves.

@Sam_Solorzano_ My favorite thing today.
Gabe Ortíz @TUSK81

@Sam_Solorzano_ My favorite thing today.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Sam_Solorzano_ they’re perfect! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
Amadi @amaditalks

@Sam_Solorzano_ they’re perfect! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Sam_Solorzano_ Omg your parents looks so good. Awe
Jorie @pokpokofcolor

@Sam_Solorzano_ Omg your parents looks so good. Awe

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@Sam_Solorzano_ oh my god I love themmm 😂❤️
mak @Makaylacastro_

@Sam_Solorzano_ oh my god I love themmm 😂❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

They have set the new standard for #RelationshipGoals.

@Sam_Solorzano_ this is goals lol 🇲🇽❤️
alo @AlondraBravoo

@Sam_Solorzano_ this is goals lol 🇲🇽❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
@asssleyyyyy @Sam_Solorzano_
jules @jsofia__

@asssleyyyyy @Sam_Solorzano_

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT