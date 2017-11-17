Neal McCoy was most likely not instructing his derriere to take a knee. But the jury is still out.

Arm and arm, side by side America’s heroes fought and died Is showing some respect too much to ask? I speak for those whose freedom was not free And I say Take a knee My ass

I’ll honor the ones who gave it all So we’re all free to go play ball If only for their sake I won’t take a knee

The performance has racked over 3 million views. Even though McCoy performed the song, he said a friend of his actually wrote it. He warned listeners that the song has "a bad word in it." (The bad word is "ass," as in the title and hook of the song, "Take a knee, my ass.")

McCoy told BuzzFeed News that the song was written to address his dislike for NFL players' "timing" of their protest.

"That is their right to protest and I observe that right," he said. "I just disagree with the timing of it during Our National Anthem, which has been observed as that since March 3, 1913."

" I understand the guys taking the knee is a showing of unity and standing for what they believe is racial injustice towards the African Americans being exhibited mainly by law enforcement," he continued.

"I think what has struck a nerve with so many folks, or at least me, is the timing of it and I am letting folks know others can do what they want, but as for me, I won't take a knee!"