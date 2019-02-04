On Sunday evening, Sunny Delight's social media tweeted an elusive statement: "I can't do this anymore."

By Monday, the tweet had become massively viral, with nearly 40,000 retweets and engagements that exceeded any of its previously cheeky tweets.

Of course, this is a kind of social media strategy other companies are adopting — even Twitter itself. But SunnyD's tweet came so fast, and so dark.

People immediately showed up to ask what was weighing on the brand's heart, asked if it was feeling OK, and if it wanted to talk.

"My dms are open for you if you need to vent Sunny," one person tweeted back.

Some even shared real words of inspiration.