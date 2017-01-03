People Are Hilariously Talking Shit About Sunny D And It's All So, So Accurate
"Sunny D is theoretical orange juice."
It all started when one Twitter user tweeted about the "juice" (because debatable, amirite) and firmly told everyone to lay off Sunny D once and for all.
And those who had strong feelings about how vile Sunny D is got very creative describing its unique flavor.
People pulled from the depths of their imaginations and life experiences to describe how they feel about the drink.
The accuracy of some of the descriptions had people so hilariously shook. "Sunny D is the 'I'm not racist I have black friends' of juices," someone shot back.
This tweet from @Hustle_Scholar has been singly retweeted over 14,000 times.
It's even inspired more people to reflect on the chemically created flavor.
The debate took off in all sorts of wild, graphic directions. Albeit all still very accurate.
"Sunny D really is theoretical orange juice." 💀
The great war on Sunny D wages on and people are still going back and forth about it in the new year.
No matter where folks stand with Sunny D, it's certainly brought out the most impassioned and poetic sides of people.
And everyone can at least appreciate that.
