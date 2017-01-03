BuzzFeed News

People Are Hilariously Talking Shit About Sunny D And It's All So, So Accurate

"Sunny D is theoretical orange juice."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 1:22 p.m. ET

It all started when one Twitter user tweeted about the "juice" (because debatable, amirite) and firmly told everyone to lay off Sunny D once and for all.

Negrita @HustleAndFro_

🗣 Y'ALL NOT FINNA DISRESPECT SUNNY DELIGHT

Of course, the debate over Sunny D's goodness has been had for decades now. But the single tweet from user @HustleAndFro_ in December incited tons of reactions, both in support and disagreement.

(OK, there was proportionally way more people who said they despise the drink.)

Jah Jah Gabor @Dopeski_Mcghee

@HustleAndFro_ Sunny D is disgusting...

Afrikan Gumbo ™️ @SplatterdHerbz

@HustleAndFro_ the shittest artificial shit ever created...........😑😐

And those who had strong feelings about how vile Sunny D is got very creative describing its unique flavor.

young magnus @magnus_vir

@HustleAndFro_ sunny d tastes like clown urine

(((GusstheLawyer))) @gussthelawyer

@HustleAndFro_ Sunny D is made from pork run off

bjaye @agift_fromabob

@HustleAndFro_ sunny delight is antifreeze

People pulled from the depths of their imaginations and life experiences to describe how they feel about the drink.

Boyz N Da Hoodies @terrill

Sunny D is the child OJ had with Tang even though the other beverages said Tang ain't shit and won't handle his res… https://t.co/gnAZLsJHQG

nash @n4shid

Sunny D is Great Value orange juice minus the great and the value https://t.co/psh7fa3P3c

Robert Young @robertcyoung

Sunny D is Tang that failed its finals. https://t.co/Tw8bm9yv68

The accuracy of some of the descriptions had people so hilariously shook. "Sunny D is the 'I'm not racist I have black friends' of juices," someone shot back.

Brey Z @TheBreyKeys

Sunny D is the “I’m not racist I have black friends” of juices RT @HustleAndFro_: 🗣 Y’ALL NOT FINNA DISRESPECT SUNNY DELIGHT

This tweet from @Hustle_Scholar has been singly retweeted over 14,000 times.

Civil Savage @Hustle_Scholar

Sunny D taste like it was made by someone whose only contact with oranges was through reading about them https://t.co/zMW6DOpZXR

It's even inspired more people to reflect on the chemically created flavor.

BLOODBOY @CHRISxJETSFOO

@Hustle_Scholar @HustleAndFro_ you can taste the science in that shit

The debate took off in all sorts of wild, graphic directions. Albeit all still very accurate.

Boney Hurdle @eclecticbrotha

@Hustle_Scholar @firefire100 Sunny Delight is made from the piss of people who drank real orange juice.

AG @AGo1

@Hustle_Scholar WHOA WHIA WHOA!!! Sunny D is supposed to be orange flavored? I thought it was colonoscopy prep

"Sunny D really is theoretical orange juice." 💀

Pontifex Snaximus @PopeSnogginheim

@Hustle_Scholar Sunny D really is theoretical orange juice.

Civil Savage @Hustle_Scholar

@PopeSnogginheim lol E=mc2 ass juice

The great war on Sunny D wages on and people are still going back and forth about it in the new year.

Civil Savage @Hustle_Scholar

Looks like the "Sunny D" tweet is getting a 2nd run

majin druu @_andrewmunoz_

Sunny D is for the people who still put their finger under words when they read

spooky j with a pen @arlettamarie

idgaf what anyone thinks sunny d is delicious &amp; will always be my fav drink frick the haters 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊

No matter where folks stand with Sunny D, it's certainly brought out the most impassioned and poetic sides of people.

sam G @sammgaribay

I like sunny d but this is true and hilarious lmao https://t.co/UONgEAdlRS

scubasteve @jwashington72

This Sunny D slander thread is too funny😂

And everyone can at least appreciate that.

〽️O @MoThePharaoh

The thread about Sunny D had me weak as hell😭

[Whispers] Sunny D is trash, @ me.

