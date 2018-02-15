Students Who Lived Through The Florida Shooting Are Angry And They Want You To Know

“I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren’t there, you don’t know how it felt.”

As the shooting was happening, scenes of horror inside and outside the school were documented live and shared to social media. Students also sent their friends and parents heartbreaking texts as their fates remained unknown.

On Wednesday, a former student armed with a semiautomatic rifle began firing on campus, and then inside the high school, before he was detained by authorities.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or an… https://t.co/RFJxgM1jhm

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My… https://t.co/idUAbY2EAB

And as the case with every major mass shooting in recent US history, the online conversations about it steered to the usual sources of debate. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren asked "the Left" to "let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner" agendas.

However, some who lived through the tragedy not only allowed themselves and others to speak out about these issues — they were ready to talk. Teens who identified themselves as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students are taking to social media to express their anger and frustration over issues they believe are not being politicized enough .

Carly Novell, a 17-year-old senior, told BuzzFeed News she spent hours hiding in a closet in school as gunshots were fired around her and her classmates. Still, when she saw Lahren's tweet, a fire ignited in her. "She's not the one who gets to decide whether or not we get to talk about it," Carly said.

"I got home around 5, I think. I think I saw Tomi [Lahren]'s tweet and replied right when I saw it," Carly explained. "I was just thinking about how I was literally involved in the shooting and I was talking about gun control ... I just don't understand why we can't mourn and use our voice to speak out at the same time.

"I just wanted to give a first-hand answer to her, so she could understand that this is what we need to talk about."

Carly added that she didn't even have the time or capacity to react during the shooting because "none of it felt real." And she had spent hours hiding in a closet with other terrified students, who she was trying to console.

"You would never ever think that this would happen at your school," she said. "The scariest part was not knowing what was going on. I thought it was a drill until my friend's sister texted her that she heard gunshots."