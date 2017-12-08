A Student Surprised His Professor With His Own Du-Rags After A Class About Differences In Culture

"In sociology we deal with a lot of current issues regarding social class, stigmas, racism, etc."

"Dylan is a very engaging and animated student — he talked a lot in class and I encourage a lot of discussion," Engelman told BuzzFeed News.

Doug Engelman, 69, is a PhD student at the University of South Florida. He's also an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa, where he teaches a sociology introductory course. One of his students is 18-year-old Dylan Romero.

Doug Engelman, 69, is a PhD student at the University of South Florida. He's also an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa, where he teaches a sociology introductory course. One of his students is 18-year-old Dylan Romero.

During a class discussion on culture and religion a few weeks ago, Engelman asked Romero a question about his choice to wear a du-rag as a cultural symbol.

"We were on the topic of cultures and how we portray it from the way we dress, to the way we speak, to the rules we follow, and he pointed out that I always wear a du-rag to class every time, so he asked, 'Dylan, do you wear a du-rag as a part of your culture?' and I said, "Nah, it's my lifestyle,'" Romero recounted to BuzzFeed News.

Romero then joked about Engelman sporting one, which made the class chuckle.

"I don't know if that's a good look on me," Engelman responded, but he said the two of them would joke about it afterward.