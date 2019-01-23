A Woman Mistakenly Showed Up For Her Interview With Microsoft A Month Early. Her Hilarious Exchange With The Company Has Gone Viral.

Laura MacLean is a 21-year-old Scottish student studying management and marketing at Robert Gordon University in the UK.

Next month, MacLean has an interview with Microsoft's University Recruitment team that offers students a chance to work for a full year with the company.

The interview is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2019. MacLean told BuzzFeed News she is very eager to get the job.

"I pride myself in being very prepared and an organized person," she said.

So on the day of the scheduled Skype interview — or at least it was the day in her mind — she was more than prepped.

She said she'd been "studying everything [she] could about" the company, and had even asked her parents, siblings, and friends to hold mock interviews with her days leading up to the anticipated interview.

"I didn’t want to mess up my one chance ... and these types of chances don’t come around often with big tech companies like Microsoft," MacLean added.