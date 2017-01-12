BuzzFeed News

People Are Hilariously Shook After Learning "Dammit I'm Mad" Is A Palindrome

"It's a scientific breakthrough!" It really is the simple things in life.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 12:57 p.m. ET

A lot is happening right now. Amid these important conversations, a Twitter user made a discovery that has truly captivated the internet. On Tuesday, at 12:49 am, user @OGBEARD realized the phrase "Dammit I'm mad" is a true palindrome.

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards.
Dennis @OGBEARD

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards.

Mark your history books.

His single tweet has already been retweeted over 50,000 times.

Of course, @OGBEARD is not the first human in history to connect these dots, but his realization has rocked people's worlds to the core.

Pabló Escobar @ChocoGorrila

@OGBEARD

Denaisha @Lo_okDenaisha

@OGBEARD @ruben44Lb

Phiankhi @Phiankhi

@OGBEARD @Thereal6goddess

(In fact, the comment thread is essentially nothing but shocked reaction GIFs.)

It's somehow taken a life of its own. People are treating it like gospel and feeling the need to tell everyone about it.

Matt Jarboe @killamanjarboe

Dude "dammit I'm mad" is "dammit I'm mad" backwards spread the word

tray haggerty @Trayhaggerty

Did you guys know " dammit I'm mad " is still dammit im mad spelled backwards 😳

Minds are going at 100mph. No drugs needed.

adree @adrivnne

i'm trippin balls cuz dammit I'm mad is dammit I'm mad backwards

A Out the Ends @ArnoldJorge

Blud, I'm mind blown how could I just find out that "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards. Naah!

Some are even snapping photos of their own shook expressions upon learning this crucial, possibly life-saving information.

Davijuan Dean🤴🏾⁶𓅓 @DavijuanD24

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards. 😱😱😱

Ryah Abang @ryahhabang

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is "dammit I'm mad" spelt backwards

Makavelli @yungm3ssiah

Wen u realize dammit I'm mad is still dammit I'm mad backwards 😭😭👌🏼👌🏼😂

Friends are "challenging" each other to "spell 'dammit I'm mad backwards.'"

@Macy_gaail

"Spell dammit I'm mad backwards" 💀💀💀

Romanar @luxarmi

Challenge: Spell "Dammit I'm mad" backwards.

...In the name of science, of course.

Cillian Gregory @CillianGregory

Guys😱 spell 'dammit I'm mad' backwards.. this is a scientific breakthrough! 🖤

lia @intoharold

dammit I'm mad is still dammit I'm mad backwards i love physics

Can you believe Twitter is free?

48 savage 🤑 @Blueisonline

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards

ㅤㅤㅤ @FreeRitzy

When you realize "dammit I'm mad" is still "dammit I'm mad" spelled backwards.

SPREAD THE WORD!!!

migul🌹 @sorryimnotmigul

when you realize "dammit i'm mad" is still "dammit i'm mad" spelled backwards...

