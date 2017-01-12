People Are Hilariously Shook After Learning "Dammit I'm Mad" Is A Palindrome
"It's a scientific breakthrough!" It really is the simple things in life.
A lot is happening right now. Amid these important conversations, a Twitter user made a discovery that has truly captivated the internet. On Tuesday, at 12:49 am, user @OGBEARD realized the phrase "Dammit I'm mad" is a true palindrome.
Of course, @OGBEARD is not the first human in history to connect these dots, but his realization has rocked people's worlds to the core.
It's somehow taken a life of its own. People are treating it like gospel and feeling the need to tell everyone about it.
Minds are going at 100mph. No drugs needed.
Some are even snapping photos of their own shook expressions upon learning this crucial, possibly life-saving information.
Friends are "challenging" each other to "spell 'dammit I'm mad backwards.'"
...In the name of science, of course.
Can you believe Twitter is free?
SPREAD THE WORD!!!
