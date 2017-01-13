Steve Harvey Met With Trump To Discuss "Inner-City Problems" And Folks Are Confused
After meeting with the president-elect and a having phone call with Ben Carson, the comedian believes "something really great" is ahead.
Family Feud host Steve Harvey met with President-elect Donald Trump at New York's Trump Tower on Friday. The meeting was supposedly to connect the comedian with Ben Carson so they can "team up" on housing and inner-city issues, he told reporters.
In a message posted to his Twitter, Harvey said he felt inspired after the initial three-way conversation on the subject, and described Trump as a man who he felt "genuinely wants to make a difference."
Harvey said this does not mean he's planning to plunge entirely into politics. But some people online are just generally confused why he's there at all.
Although some people came to Harvey's defense — and suggested that he is only trying to offer his help.
But mostly people couldn't help but crack jokes and caption the photos from their meeting.
