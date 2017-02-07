BuzzFeed News

This Teen Printed Out A Profound Meme For Her Family To Do Dishes And People Are Inspired

This Teen Printed Out A Profound Meme For Her Family To Do Dishes And People Are Inspired

If everybody did their dishes, there wouldn't be no more petty memes [profound Roll Safe thinking pic].

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 7, 2017, at 2:01 p.m. ET

This is 15-year-old Starr Turner who lives with her dad in Carson, California. Mr. Turner has put Starr on full-time dishwashing duties — even "when they're his [dishes]," Starr said.

Starr Turner

On Monday, Starr finally decided to speak out against the injustice. "I felt the need to make it known that if you use the dish, you WASH IT," she told BuzzFeed News. So she printed out this tweet, inspired by the profound advice meme, and stuck it on the fridge.

Starr Turner

"When I got home I saw tons of dishes and the first thing I thought was, 'Oh no, these aren't my dishes so I'm not washing them!'" she explained.

Starr said she coincidentally saw the tweet from user @_dsmooove around this same time.

Spoiler alert: Starr's dad didn't like the passive-aggressiveness too much. But tons of strangers online did. After she tweeted it, over 62,000 people reshared it.

starr @rainaastarr

printed it out and putting it on my fridge so they know it's real.

People not only appreciated the pettiness, it's inspired others to print the meme out and tape it to their fridges for their roommates 👀.

@rainaastarr we in this together
ACTIVE✨ @TheRealSalz

@rainaastarr we in this together

@TheRealSalz @rainaastarr count me in 😩🙋🏽
Abb⚡️olute @AbbyBrianna_

@TheRealSalz @rainaastarr count me in 😩🙋🏽

sidney @SidneyRutledge7

@rainaastarr

The meme is not limited to roommates or resentful children. Parents: It's for you too.

Sandra Bae O'Connor @BlackDebutante

Me as a wife and mother. RT @rainaastarr: printed it out and putting it on my fridge so they know it's real.

Stacey Hash @StaceyHashh

Me as a mom. https://t.co/KZXqT6yQAF

It's inspired even more dishwashing shadiness wrapped in memes.

corinna🦄 @lecorinnacruz

@OCHIFC @rainaastarr

Although someone offered an equally and hilariously profound rebuttal: "If no one reads the image on the fridge, they won't have to wash their own dishes."

MyTeamShaa @kweku_cyber

@rainaastarr @TJGenas If no one reads the image on the fridge, they won't have to wash their own dishes.

While most people are still praising Starr for this move...

Ebstah Webstah @ebbyfineapple

Love your level of petty sis https://t.co/Q3yuWjoFO0

Tessa 🦋 @ItsTPen

@rainaastarr

Some are also nervous for Starr for Mr. Turner's response.

BriaECaruthers @Bealooo

@rainaastarr im thinking this is for her roommates like girl this is for your dad?????

But the very brave Starr told BuzzFeed News that she's keeping the sign up until she can "get [her] point across."

Bailey and Hate @UHWI_porter

Lol want to put this on the fridge in my house. But also want to continue living here for a while longer. https://t.co/nobtSg9sF8

"Currently the dishes are still there, but I'm not touching them!" she, very bravely, added.

NukeDaMane⁶🤡 @NukeSZN

My moms would've smacked me with the whole fridge https://t.co/KIXQEfGsFC

BuzzFeed News has reached out to dad for comment.

