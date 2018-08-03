This School District Is Eliminating "Snow Days" And Replacing Them With Online Classes For Students

Willowpix / Getty Images

The Anderson School District 5, which primarily consists of elementary schools in the Anderson, South Carolina, area, is adapting an eLearning program that hopes to completely eliminate "snow days" and other inclement weather makeup days.

Instead, students will be required to complete assignments on their Chromebooks on days the physical school will be closed.

The idea is to avoid adding additional school days to the calendar due to inclement weather days, Kyle Newton, the assistant superintendent of the district, told BuzzFeed News.

"eLearning allows us to meet the mandated state requirements for attendance and avoid days tacked on to the end of the school year that are ineffective," Newton said.