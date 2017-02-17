In the CBC footage, Purdon told the RCMP police Mohamed is concerned he's in the hands of American police.

The RCMP officer assures Mohamed that he's with the Canadian force and that he will take him "over to the Canadian port" so his refugee claim can be heard.

After getting another confirmation from Purdon that the officer is Canadian, Mohamed finally decides to get into the officer's car.

Purdon told BuzzFeed News Mohamed was then taken to Canadian border services.