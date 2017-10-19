BuzzFeed News

This Dad Followed Instructions To Put His Daughter In Bed *Very Closely* And Parents Are Cracking Up

"I don’t think women understand how straightforward the male mind is."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 19, 2017, at 4:24 p.m. ET

This is Ashlie Nicole Williams, Aaron Cade, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter, London, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Williams said she was washing dishes when Cade came home with their daughter. "He told me she was asleep so I told him to just put her in the bed and I’d wake her and bathe her later," Williams told BuzzFeed News.

"He said 'OK'" and left the kitchen, she said.

When she was done with dishes, she walked upstairs to check on London.

There, Williams realized Cade had listened to her instructions diligently...almost too diligently. He had taken London straight out of the car and directly into bed, without passing "Go," collecting $200, or removing her car seat. He did, however, tuck her and the car seat in.

"I literally walked out of the room to laugh because I didn’t want to wake her up," London's mom said. "I turned the light out and left her there."

She said she looked at Cade and said, "Really, dude?" which was met with a blank stare.

"I couldn’t be mad because he did EXACTLY what I asked," Williams added while laughing.

Williams was so entertained and gobsmacked, she shared it on Twitter, where it has since gone viral. It has also elicited a lot of responses about Cade's so-called new dad parenting (some a bit patronizing, but endearing nonetheless).

@allhailla This is why you have to love men. They're as simple as simple gets.

Others defended Cade wholly. "He's doing his best okay."

@allhailla He’s doing his best okay

"Mans was just following instructions."

@allhailla Mans was just following instructions

"Smart man, bc as soon as he goes to take her out, boom, she's up and ready to play. happens every time with mine."

@allhailla smart man, bc as soon as he goes to take her out, boom, she’s up and ready to play. happens every time with mine

Some dads could really relate. "I once put a diaper on my daughter AFTER I snapped her onesie together and couldn't figure out why her mom was crying laughing," someone confessed.

@allhailla I once put a diaper on my daughter AFTER I snapped her onesie together and couldn’t figure out why her mom was crying laughing. 😂

...along with the partners of those parents (mostly dads).

@allhailla that’s a guy for you.

Williams said she's been even more amused by all the comments from parents and nonparents alike.

lmfaoooo i love daddy twitter y'all be so clueless https://t.co/xQIN3EyxC3

Dad logic https://t.co/97ZPAEMMXY

It warms my heart to know I'm not the only father out here doing shit like this! 😂 https://t.co/osgGbhHwLZ

I don’t think women understand how straightforward the male mind is https://t.co/L3vOHd0ETD

"The dads that commented weren’t surprising at all. It’s like they hold meetings to learn things like this," she joked.

