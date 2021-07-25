 Skip To Content
Some Chill And Extreme And Cool Photos Of Surfing And Skateboarding At The Olympics

A historic and legitimizing moment for both sports was captured in epic, epic shots of athletes from around the world.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 25, 2021, at 2:52 p.m. ET

Marijan Murat / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Yuto Horigome of Japan

Surfing and skateboarding made their debuts at the Olympics over the weekend in Tokyo, a historic moment for the Summer Games that was also extremely cool.

Surfing was kicked off with women and mens' events on Sunday, but no medals have yet been awarded. Meanwhile, skateboarding was inaugurated with the men's street event on Saturday, with Japan's Yuto Horigome taking the gold. The first women's skateboarding event will be held on Monday in Tokyo, which is late Sunday for North America.

For surfing, it was more than 100 years in the making. Duke Kahanamoku, the father of modern surfing, won gold for swimming in the 1912 Olympics and from the podium, expressed his dream that surfing would one day become part of the Games.

Becoming part of the Olympics is also a sign that skateboarding, with its counterculture roots, has made the mainstream.

"It's a pretty surreal juxtaposition of just my life in skateboarding," USA Skateboarding CEO Josh Friedberg told ABC News. "I still get harassed by security guards, and I'm skating in the parking lot behind my grocery store. So, you know, it's funny to have those two worlds colliding in such an interesting way."

While the weekend's events were a huge milestone for both sports, they were an even bigger thrill for the rest of us who get to watch. The athleticism was captivating, and the athletes looked fresh while doing it.

Here are some of the most epic photos taken as surfing and skateboarding made Olympic history.

Pool / Getty Images

Brazil's Italo Ferreira

Francisco Seco / AP

Japan's Mahina Maeda

David Goldman / AP

Israel's Anat Lelior

Charlie Neibergall / AP

United States' Arianna Carmona

Pool / Getty Images

Indonesia's Rio Waida

Francisco Seco / AP

Japan's Kanoa Igarashi

Charlie Neibergall / AP

United States' Zion Wright

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

New Zealand's Ella Williams

Olivier Morin / AP

United States' John John Florence

Charlie Neibergall / AP

Brazil's Yndiara Asp

Kelvin Kuo / AP

Japan's Yumeka Oda

Olivier Morin / AP

Chile's Manuel Selman

Ben Curtis / AP

Brazil's Rayssa Leal

