Sign Up For "Please Like Me," Our Newsletter About Influencer Culture

I'm a BuzzFeed News reporter, and I think everyday people pursuing fame and money by any means necessary are their own kind of art form. I write a weekly newsletter featuring some of their craftiest and funniest and most questionable pursuits. It's called Please Like Me , and I'm here to sell you on it. I have learned from the greatest in the field, after all.

The world of influencers and sponcon gets ~weird~, and if you don't believe me, ask this hiker with hemorrhoids.

If you answered an indignant "no," congrats, you've reached a morally superior nirvana! You've won the internet. However, if you love this stuff, or are even curious a little bit, you should sign up for the newsletter.

It'll come straight to your inboxes, once a week, every week — except for the weeks it won't and you'll be upset and I'll be secretly happy to know that you are because then I will know I have reached some kind of relevancy and clout.

Enjoy! Thank you!

Tanya