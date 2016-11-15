This Teen Made Her Boyfriend Panic After Pulling A Savage Eyebrow Prank
"She's brave AF."
Meet 17-year-old Lizette Galvan from Fort Worth, Texas. She's a makeup enthusiast, and depending on how you feel about her latest stunt, you can also call her hero or "headass," as her friends have joked.
Galvan told BuzzFeed News she was watching a Star Wars Yoda transformation video on Sunday when she had an idea.
Not to turn into Yoda, but to take a certain trick she learned from the tutorial and use it against her boyfriend.
"I was sitting at my vanity and I remembered about [the video], and my boyfriend being my best friend, I got the idea of pranking him," she said.
Galvan grabbed an Elmer's washable glue stick and a few makeup tools and began her mission. She texted her boyfriend, 17-year-old Anthony Rabago, that she was going to shave her eyebrows, then attached photographic evidence.
Apparently her boyfriend didn't believe her, so she "sent him a video on Snapchat and that's when he was actually confused," she said. Galvan sent him a photo of both her eyebrows "shaved" off, and that's when panic started to set in for Rabago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Galvan then drew over her eyebrows and sent Rabago another photo explaining she'd done all this "to try new brow shapes."
Galvan shared the whole escapade on Twitter, where thousands of people have collapsed in praise and laughter over this.
ADVERTISEMENT
And commented on how satisfied Galvan looks in the photos: "She's brave AF."
She said she did end up telling her boyfriend it was all a prank, and they were able to laugh about it. For anyone thinking about trying this on their partners, Galvan said "there's no harm in giving [them] a mini heart attack."
Mostly, people are giving kudos to Rabago for still keeping his cool and admiring their loving and playful relationship.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.