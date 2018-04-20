BuzzFeed News

These Parents Of 14 Sons Gave Their Newborn The Middle Name "Sheboygan" ("She's A Boy Again")

And, yes, people had some thoughts. Dad told BuzzFeed News he thinks the name is "super cool and unique."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on April 20, 2018, at 11:23 a.m. ET

Jay and Kateri Schwandt, a couple from Grand Rapids, Michigan, are now parents to 14 boys who range in age from a couple of days old to 25 years. Kateri gave birth to their newest addition on Wednesday — another baby boy.

Jay Schwandt

Jay told BuzzFeed News they were completely surprised to welcome yet another male to their huge family.

"The overall shock to us having 14 boys is something we are accustomed to, and even after 10 or so — being all boys — there has been some shock," he said.

On Friday, the Today show invited the parents on the program, and asked them to reveal the name of their newest child. "This is Finley Sheboygan," Jay announced. "We kinda held out a little hope for a girl but she was a boy again."

TODAY @TODAYshow

Parents of 14 boys reveal the middle name of their newest son, “Sheboygan” (She’s a boy again)

Sheboygan is an actual town in Wisconsin, which Today hosts inquired about. But that had no influence on the middle name, the parents confirmed.

It was simply derived from the statement "she (a) boy (a)gain." Sheboygan.

"We pulled the trigger on Sheboygan for a middle name. ... If ever we were going to use it, now is the time," Jay added.

The reactions to the middle name were pretty immediate and, um, unanimous.

@TODAYshow
Casey MacDonald @MacDonaldCasey

@TODAYshow

Just a lot of general confusion, and people weren't sure where to target it.

I don't even know where to start https://t.co/FfJ4u4fyxJ
sxpnce ⚜ @sxpnce

I don't even know where to start https://t.co/FfJ4u4fyxJ

@TODAYshow @1045SNX What in the
Brooke O. Boyd @brookeysings

@TODAYshow @1045SNX What in the

😕🤔 https://t.co/O61z6fDSLt
Mary Eliza @MaryWilsonTV

😕🤔 https://t.co/O61z6fDSLt

Some laughed.

This woman on the news had 14 boys and the child she just gave birth to’s middle name is “Sheboygan”——- she’s a boy again I LOST IT LMFAOOO
AC @anna_tweets__

This woman on the news had 14 boys and the child she just gave birth to’s middle name is “Sheboygan”——- she’s a boy again I LOST IT LMFAOOO

And a handful of people said they genuinely appreciated the name. "I knew our choice of the middle name would generate some shock and eye rolling, but I think it’s super cool, and unique," Jay told BuzzFeed News.

@TODAYshow @1045SNX Very unique name 🤗😇
Perfect teeth Sarah @2sassy

@TODAYshow @1045SNX Very unique name 🤗😇

"In 20 years when he’s explaining to his buddies that he’s the youngest of 14 boys, it will be cool, I’m sure," he added.

@TODAYshow If I was that kid I'd be like "what the hell mom" when I got older
Chloe Brooks @BrooksChloe732

@TODAYshow If I was that kid I'd be like "what the hell mom" when I got older

