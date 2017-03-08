People Are 100% Not OK With How This Teen's Roommate Opens His Bread
"This surely must be the devil's way of communicating with the world."
This is 18-year-old Alasdair Mckay, who's been living with his roommate in Aberdeen, Scotland, for six months now. He told BuzzFeed News they gel really well as roommates, except for one thing.
Mckay's roommate opens his store-bought bread packaging like this: by ripping it wide open in the middle of the loaf.
"It had been going on for a while," Mckay said. He's been observing and taking pictures, quietly laughing to himself. He's also a bit horrified.
On Monday, he thought it'd be hilarious to finally expose this. He tweeted the photos, captioning, "I don't feel safe anymore." People seem to feel similarly about it. It's been retweeted more than 12,000 times already.
In fact, people have even stronger feelings. They're calling it straight-up sinful.
Strangers are hilariously advising Mckay to get out of there immediately.
"Run, forget the deposit just run!" someone hollered. Someone else agreed and added, "If someone can open bread like this who knows what else they could be capable of."
People are asking if the roommate is a literal animal.
"Where he @ when it's a full moon?"
"U live with a raccoon please go get ur shots."
They're even considering this to be a graphic image.
But then.
Some folks came out of the woodwork to stand with the roommate and to reveal that they, too, open their bread this way.
Their friends now have no idea who they're friends with anymore.
Mckay said his roommate — who chose to remain anonymous — finally saw the tweet, and the overwhelming responses, on Wednesday. However, he still "doesn't see a problem with" how he opens bread, Mckay said.
"He says it's how he's always done it."
When BuzzFeed News pressed further, and raised the issue of his bread possibly going stale much quicker this way, Mckay said he has "now vowed to never open his bread like this again."
