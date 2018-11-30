BuzzFeed News

Tavi Gevinson Announced Rookie Mag Is Coming To An End. Women Are Eulogizing It With Heartfelt Messages.

"Today I’m mourning @RookieMag. It’s funny that a publication that has helped me cope with and find joy in being a teenager says goodbye just as I’m reaching the end of my teenage years. Thank you for everything."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on November 30, 2018, at 5:29 p.m. ET

In an editor's note that became "the last post on Rookie" on Friday, Rookie Mag founder Tavi Gevinson announced that the company and publication are closing.

"Digital media has become an increasingly difficult business, and Rookie in its current form is no longer financially sustainable," Gevinson wrote.

The site will remain available for "a few months," she said, but the company is officially folding.

In her note, Gevinson explained that the decision was an incredibly difficult one, as she was often "at odds" with herself over preserving the content that she's emotionally attached to while facing the reality of an economically challenging industry.

"It has sometimes felt like there are two Rookies: There’s the publication that you read, that I also love reading, writing for, and editing; and then there is the company that I own and am responsible for," she wrote. "The former is an art project; the latter is a business."

Gevinson created Rookie seven years ago when she was only 15 years old with content aimed at young teenage girls. In her lengthy and thoughtful letter, she thanked the dedicated readers over the years for "growing up with us."

Readers said they were heartbroken but incredibly grateful for a source that "helped [them] cope" with being a young woman.

Today I’m mourning @RookieMag . It’s funny that a publication that has helped me cope with and find joy in being a teenager says goodbye just as I’m reaching the end of my teenage years. Thank you for everything @tavitulle .
Janset @jansetguney

Today I’m mourning @RookieMag . It’s funny that a publication that has helped me cope with and find joy in being a teenager says goodbye just as I’m reaching the end of my teenage years. Thank you for everything @tavitulle .

This site and it's community values of raw honesty &amp; artistic flair carried me through my teenage years, and I will truly miss it. If you haven't yet experienced it in all of its greatness, take a look before we say goodbye to @RookieMag for the last time. Thank you @tavitulle 🧡 https://t.co/UJWr3oalz3
Holly @artofbeingholly

This site and it's community values of raw honesty &amp; artistic flair carried me through my teenage years, and I will truly miss it. If you haven't yet experienced it in all of its greatness, take a look before we say goodbye to @RookieMag for the last time. Thank you @tavitulle 🧡 https://t.co/UJWr3oalz3

And helping them mature into adulthood with a support system.

I graduate in 15 days and Rookie Mag is ending. What a transition to adulthood, but I loved Rookie so much and read it religiously throughout high school and early college. It made me want to be a writer again and I felt way less alone when reading it. Thank you, @tavitulle. https://t.co/xVtEZzleoV
Kayla “Want a Hula Hoop” Myers 🎄🎄 @kaymyers_

I graduate in 15 days and Rookie Mag is ending. What a transition to adulthood, but I loved Rookie so much and read it religiously throughout high school and early college. It made me want to be a writer again and I felt way less alone when reading it. Thank you, @tavitulle. https://t.co/xVtEZzleoV

People thanked Gevinson personally.

Today @RookieMag made its last post. Thank you @tavitulle for helping me through my teenage years! I still go back to those advice columns when I’m lost. 💕 https://t.co/3MgNatsl4w
Maia Lev @Mermaia3

Today @RookieMag made its last post. Thank you @tavitulle for helping me through my teenage years! I still go back to those advice columns when I’m lost. 💕 https://t.co/3MgNatsl4w

And said that while the business is shuttering, the words they inspired and community they created will live on forever.

@tavitulle Rookie Mag 2011 - ♾
Aida Amoako @kidisalright

@tavitulle Rookie Mag 2011 - ♾

