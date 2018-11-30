In an editor's note that became "the last post on Rookie" on Friday, Rookie Mag founder Tavi Gevinson announced that the company and publication are closing.

"Digital media has become an increasingly difficult business, and Rookie in its current form is no longer financially sustainable," Gevinson wrote.

The site will remain available for "a few months," she said, but the company is officially folding.

In her note, Gevinson explained that the decision was an incredibly difficult one, as she was often "at odds" with herself over preserving the content that she's emotionally attached to while facing the reality of an economically challenging industry.

"It has sometimes felt like there are two Rookies: There’s the publication that you read, that I also love reading, writing for, and editing; and then there is the company that I own and am responsible for," she wrote. "The former is an art project; the latter is a business."

Gevinson created Rookie seven years ago when she was only 15 years old with content aimed at young teenage girls. In her lengthy and thoughtful letter, she thanked the dedicated readers over the years for "growing up with us."