Robert Mueller Had Big Tired College Professor Energy, Scolding Americans About Not Doing The Assigned Reading

In his first public statement since being appointed to lead the Justice Department's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller essentially spent the entire press conference underlining notable conclusions from his report — multiple times, with a thick red permanent marker.



In addition to announcing his resignation and saying he is returning to private life, Mueller also emphasized key points from his report.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said, summarizing what he said in the report.

The report stated: "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."



During the press conference, Mueller faced the American public with the tone of a worn-down teacher who has to remind his class that all the answers are right there, if they had only done the assigned homework like they were asked to.