Rihanna Is Stopping Her Fenty Fashion Line With LVMH

Rihanna's Fenty fashion line with French luxury group LVMH is being put "on hold," the singer and fashion house announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW [Ready To Wear] activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Rihanna will instead focus her business on her more successful cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie lines.

"Following the completion of a fundraising round where [private equity company] L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie," they added.



Like other sectors, the fashion world has been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted consumers to reconsider spending, especially in the luxury retail market.

People were not surprised but still saddened to hear reports that Rihanna would no longer be investing in Fenty clothing.