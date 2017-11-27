Danni has been criticized for her shortsighted Twitter effort, but she is now trying to channel retweets into actual funds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, she told BuzzFeed News.

"She's an inspiring young women," Jennifer Godwin, the public relations liaison for ALSAC, said of Messina and her efforts. "It's really impressive."

Messina was also able to meet a fellow college student and St. Jude patient, Madison, in person at the check presentation. The two connected over Twitter shortly after her story went viral.

Over the weekend, Messina had an idea to give back in a big way via social media after she learned her friend had to spend Thanksgiving at his local St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with his grandmother.

She told BuzzFeed News it was then that she realized many family members — especially children — were forced to spend the holidays in their hospital beds.

"It hit me that a lot of kids have the reality of having to be in the hospital with their families," Messina said. "I feel so fortunate that I have everything I need. There are so many other families that need so much more.

"I wanted to give back this holiday season."