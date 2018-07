Danni has been criticized for her shortsighted Twitter effort, but she is now trying to channel retweets into actual funds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, she told BuzzFeed News.

"She's an inspiring young women," Jennifer Godwin, the public relations liaison for ALSAC, said of Messina and her efforts. "It's really impressive."

Messina was also able to meet a fellow college student and St. Jude patient, Madison, in person at the check presentation. The two connected over Twitter shortly after her story went viral.

UPDATE: Despite initial blowback to her tweet, Danni Messina presented a check to St. Jude for $190,000 on Wednesday. The total donation came from her GoFundMe campaign, a Kmart donation matching initiative in her name , and personal donations from Messina and her friends and family, a rep for the fundraising organization for St. Jude confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Over the weekend, Messina had an idea to give back in a big way via social media after she learned her friend had to spend Thanksgiving at his local St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with his grandmother.

She told BuzzFeed News it was then that she realized many family members — especially children — were forced to spend the holidays in their hospital beds.

"It hit me that a lot of kids have the reality of having to be in the hospital with their families," Messina said. "I feel so fortunate that I have everything I need. There are so many other families that need so much more.

"I wanted to give back this holiday season."