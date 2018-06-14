A Restaurant Manager Falsely Told Staff Tom Brady Was Coming In As A Trial And This Teen Hilariously Failed "That L is almost as bad as the one Tom Brady and the New England Patriots suffered in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles." Twitter

Sarah Ananian is a 19-year-old new employee of a fine-dining restaurant that is about to open in Belmont, Massachusetts. Last week, her manager discreetly told her to make a reservation for a "Tom Brady." Sarah Ananian

The restaurant, which is the newest one in the Boston area but has existing locations in other parts of the country, is known for its celebrity patrons. So, after managers told Ananian to notify them immediately when this guest came in, she knew it must be the Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. "Obviously freaking out, my first thought was to let the entire staff know," Ananian told BuzzFeed News.

And so she did. She also told anyone she could think of, and posted about it on Snapchat. Sarah Ananian

"Of course, [this] made the news spread like wildfire, especially in a town like Belmont where word travels fast anyway," she said.

Soon, Ananian's friends were posting about it, which she then reposted. Sarah Ananian

"A little while after the news made it to Snapchat, a small crowd of teenage boys started to form outside across the street eating pizza," she said. Sarah Ananian

"That’s when I started to worry it would get big," she said. "Another handful of locals showed up in the back." But to everyone's disappointment, managers soon informed staff that Brady wasn't going to make his reservation, and so people left.

Ananian and the rest of the restaurant staff were then pulled into a meeting — where they were told Tom Brady was never coming. It was all a ruse to test how the staff would respond to famous guests. Ananian said she was not called out personally, but her manager made a point to tell staff to "treat [famous people] normally and to stay cool." "I realized I probably should've kept the reservation to myself," Ananian said. Sam Flambury, 41, the general manager at the restaurant, told BuzzFeed News they came up with the idea to get a temperature for their "best efforts" in these situations. Flambury said he wasn't disappointed in Ananian, and appreciated how "excited" she was. "Though, I did say to keep the news on the down-low," he said. Still, he thinks this was a good lesson and he's still proud of his employees. "Many of the staff are starting their first position in this type of establishment — it was good to see them at their best," he said.

Ananian was a bit embarrassed, but overall found the whole thing to be hilarious. So, she tweeted about it , and it's gone viral. A lot of people immediately doubted the events. @sarahananian

(To be clear, managers of the establishment confirmed this did in fact happen.) @sarahananian

One person joked that her "L is almost as bad as the one Tom Brady and the New England Patriots suffered in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles."

Others really identified with Ananian. This me https://t.co/ipBV185u5x

Not gonna lie this would be me. Mortified https://t.co/uvDVJT0sDn

And showed full support for her, joking that she actually did her restaurant a favor that night by not being chill. @sarahananian Um okay but guess who also single handedly got the restaurant a ton more business for that night?

Others shared that their managers would sneakily pull similar stunts. my boss used to tell me lies abt other employees to see how far it would get around by the end of the week https://t.co/mIu9IGvFD8

Ananian said she didn't get in much trouble, but she now knows to be on her "best behavior" in future situations. Once papa roach came and ate at my job and I just thought it was the aryan brotherhood sitting at the bar but got in trouble for making fun of them lol https://t.co/gTHstyVroB