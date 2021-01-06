 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Republicans Seemed Shocked By The Capitol Assault Despite Egging On Trump Supporters For Weeks

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Republicans Seemed Shocked By The Capitol Assault Despite Egging On Trump Supporters For Weeks

After spending weeks campaigning to overturn election results, Republicans are now saying they're shocked by the violence at the Capitol.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2021, at 5:55 p.m. ET

Jose Luis Magana / AP

Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republicans on Wednesday called on Trump supporters trying to stage a coup at the US Capitol to stand down and protest peacefully, but only after spending weeks provoking dissent over the president's electoral loss.

President Donald Trump was among those who appealed for peace after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, although he did so while continuing to peddle lies about the election.

After mobs of MAGA rioters entered the Capitol, absolute chaos ensued: Lawmakers' offices were occupied and vandalized, and at least one person was shot.

Amid the violence, Republicans said they were "shocked" by what they saw, despite having played a role in the movement trying to overturn the election results.

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!" Trump tweeted.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law &amp; Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law &amp; Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

Since Joe Biden's election, Trump has refused to concede, instead spending weeks lying about voter fraud while calling on his supporters to march on the Capitol.

After they did and stormed the building, though, Trump's children — Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric — tweeted their condemnation of the violence. Ivanka's first tweet appeared to refer to the insurrectionists as "American Patriots" before deleting it. She later clarified in a second tweet: "Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms."

Twitter
No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @IvankaTrump
We are the party of Law &amp; Order - prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.
Eric Trump @EricTrump

We are the party of Law &amp; Order - prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @EricTrump
This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DonaldJTrumpJr

Vice President Mike Pence also asked rioters to leave.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.
Mike Pence @Mike_Pence

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Mike_Pence

One after another, a chorus of Republicans on Twitter also urged the mob to act "peacefully." But many of them were GOP members who signed a failed amicus brief that would have allowed Texas to file a lawsuit to invalidate election results in four states that Trump lost, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw who called on rioters to "stop this bullshit right now."

Stop this bullshit right now.
Dan Crenshaw @DanCrenshawTX

Stop this bullshit right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DanCrenshawTX

Ohio's Rep. Bill Johnson, who's also actively denied Biden's presidential win, tweeted that he was "shocked and dismayed" by what he saw at the Capitol today.

I’m shocked and dismayed by the violence here in the Capitol. This is not the way Americans solve our problems.
Bill Johnson @RepBillJohnson

I’m shocked and dismayed by the violence here in the Capitol. This is not the way Americans solve our problems.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RepBillJohnson

Other Republicans called the storming of the Capitol a "disgrace" and "national embarrassment."

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.
Rick Scott @SenRickScott

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SenRickScott
I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.
Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LindseyGrahamSC

And Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina tweeted that "we must let Congress work and uphold law and order."

As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY. We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue. I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the constitution. 🇺🇸
Madison Cawthorn @CawthornforNC

As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY. We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue. I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the constitution. 🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CawthornforNC


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT