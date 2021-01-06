Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republicans on Wednesday called on Trump supporters trying to stage a coup at the US Capitol to stand down and protest peacefully, but only after spending weeks provoking dissent over the president's electoral loss.

President Donald Trump was among those who appealed for peace after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, although he did so while continuing to peddle lies about the election.

After mobs of MAGA rioters entered the Capitol, absolute chaos ensued: Lawmakers' offices were occupied and vandalized, and at least one person was shot.

Amid the violence, Republicans said they were "shocked" by what they saw, despite having played a role in the movement trying to overturn the election results.

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!" Trump tweeted.