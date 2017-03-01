Trump Was Seen Practicing His Speech And People Are Hilariously Captioning Him

BuzzFeed News

"Ow now brown cow ow now brown cow ow now brown..."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 9:56 p.m. ET

In the presidential limo on his way to the Capitol to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress, live cameras captured President Trump seemingly rehearsing lines from his speech.

Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo.
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo.



And just like that, people tried to closely read his lips — well, they didn't try that hard. They had their fun with it, and started to hilariously imagine what he could have been saying to himself.

@hunterschwarz "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me."
James McC Ranson @Chesbeaux

@hunterschwarz "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me."


Jesus, I can't read #Spicy's and #Bannon's handwriting! #JointAddress
PKNI @pkni

Jesus, I can't read #Spicy's and #Bannon's handwriting! #JointAddress


Greatness, blah, blah, blah, big league, blah, blah, blah, winning https://t.co/IMTFVWA6B3
Mathew Ingram @mathewi

Greatness, blah, blah, blah, big league, blah, blah, blah, winning https://t.co/IMTFVWA6B3



Like, vocal warm-ups.

e·nun·ci·ate, e·nun·ci·ate
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

e·nun·ci·ate, e·nun·ci·ate



"Red leather, yellow leather, red leather, yellow leather..."

@hunterschwarz @kevinddaly red leather, yellow leather, red leather, yellow leather.
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

@hunterschwarz @kevinddaly red leather, yellow leather, red leather, yellow leather.



"Ow now brown cow..."

pres gotta get those ow now brown cow's in https://t.co/TqWib9BpBb
Tanya Sichynsky @tanyasic

pres gotta get those ow now brown cow's in https://t.co/TqWib9BpBb


Or his "daily affirmations": "Donald...you is kind, you is smart, you is important."

@kylegriffin1 Or he's doing daily affirmations. "Donald...you is kind, you is smart, you is important. Ha! Just kidding. Tremendous hair!"
Kira B @KiraBarman

@kylegriffin1 Or he's doing daily affirmations. "Donald...you is kind, you is smart, you is important. Ha! Just kidding. Tremendous hair!"



People were entertained enough simply putting famous words from literature, children's books, and songs to his moving mouth.

To be.. or NOT to be... RT @hunterschwarz: Trump, in the back of limo, appears to be practicing his speech
heykim @heykim

To be.. or NOT to be... RT @hunterschwarz: Trump, in the back of limo, appears to be practicing his speech


@kylegriffin1 @kharyp "A b c d e f g..."
DocL @drlaura66

@kylegriffin1 @kharyp "A b c d e f g..."


#Trump is practicing his speech "I do not like them Sam I Am, I do not like green eggs and ham!" #JointAddress 😂😂
Kay Anderson @kaystyling

#Trump is practicing his speech "I do not like them Sam I Am, I do not like green eggs and ham!" #JointAddress 😂😂


"Nothing lasts forever and we both know hearts can change And it's hard to hold a candle"
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

"Nothing lasts forever and we both know hearts can change And it's hard to hold a candle"



And of course, the moment was ripe for good ol' memes.

oh my god what is trump up to now
brad esposito @braddybb

oh my god what is trump up to now


hello darkness my old friend
Ziwe @ziwe

hello darkness my old friend


When you trying to learn all the words to "Its The End of the World As We Know It"
Gay Hooters @Gayhooters

When you trying to learn all the words to "Its The End of the World As We Know It"


when you looking at the menu like you're gonna to be brave tonight but then order the same shit you always eat anyw… https://t.co/IYcMVA83Ox
Thug Kitchen @thugkitchen

when you looking at the menu like you're gonna to be brave tonight but then order the same shit you always eat anyw… https://t.co/IYcMVA83Ox



Trump's last-minute cramming may actually be a rare, relatable presidential moment for the rest of us.

When you cramming for the test.
Miles Kahn @mileskahn

When you cramming for the test.


