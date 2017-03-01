Trump Was Seen Practicing His Speech And People Are Hilariously Captioning Him
"Ow now brown cow ow now brown cow ow now brown..."
In the presidential limo on his way to the Capitol to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress, live cameras captured President Trump seemingly rehearsing lines from his speech.
And just like that, people tried to closely read his lips — well, they didn't try that hard. They had their fun with it, and started to hilariously imagine what he could have been saying to himself.
Like, vocal warm-ups.
"Red leather, yellow leather, red leather, yellow leather..."
"Ow now brown cow..."
Or his "daily affirmations": "Donald...you is kind, you is smart, you is important."
People were entertained enough simply putting famous words from literature, children's books, and songs to his moving mouth.
And of course, the moment was ripe for good ol' memes.
Trump's last-minute cramming may actually be a rare, relatable presidential moment for the rest of us.
