Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Of 20 Years Did Push-Ups In Front Of Her Casket In Tribute

Bryant Johnson, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime personal trainer, was seen doing push-ups in front of her casket in a personal tribute to her. Ginsburg died exactly one week ago.

The gesture drew a range of reactions online: Some found it odd and amusing, while others were strangely touched and moved.

Johnson and the late justice reportedly began working out together over 20 years ago after she survived cancer. Ginsburg's commitment to fitness became synonymous with her public image, and it even inspired jokes and a viral Late Show With Stephen Colbert sketch in 2018.

On Friday, Johnson attended the ongoing farewell proceedings for Ginsburg at the US Capitol. He approached her casket, knelt down, and did three push-ups.

People on social media were taken by his unique tribute, and were surprised by how emotionally they responded to it. "I have never cried over push ups before....but that streak is broken," one person tweeted.