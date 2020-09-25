 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Of 20 Years Did Push-Ups In Front Of Her Casket In Tribute

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Of 20 Years Did Push-Ups In Front Of Her Casket In Tribute

People online are moved by Bryant Johnson's fitting tribute.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 25, 2020, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol. Full video: https://t.co/vri1sJcUV6
CSPAN @cspan

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol. Full video: https://t.co/vri1sJcUV6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bryant Johnson, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime personal trainer, was seen doing push-ups in front of her casket in a personal tribute to her. Ginsburg died exactly one week ago.

The gesture drew a range of reactions online: Some found it odd and amusing, while others were strangely touched and moved.

Johnson and the late justice reportedly began working out together over 20 years ago after she survived cancer. Ginsburg's commitment to fitness became synonymous with her public image, and it even inspired jokes and a viral Late Show With Stephen Colbert sketch in 2018.

On Friday, Johnson attended the ongoing farewell proceedings for Ginsburg at the US Capitol. He approached her casket, knelt down, and did three push-ups.

People on social media were taken by his unique tribute, and were surprised by how emotionally they responded to it. "I have never cried over push ups before....but that streak is broken," one person tweeted.

@cspan I have never cried over push ups before...but that streak is broken
🏳️‍🌈freedom of peach 🍑 @demwitted

@cspan I have never cried over push ups before...but that streak is broken

Reply Retweet Favorite


Guys..... RBG’s trainer just did pushups by her casket... I have never cried harder
Caitlin Clary @Caitlinc13

Guys..... RBG’s trainer just did pushups by her casket... I have never cried harder

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Damn, this really got me," tweeted New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Johnson and Nancy Pelosi's office for comment.


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT