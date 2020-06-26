St. Louis rapper Huey, whose legal name was Lawrence Franks Jr., died Thursday evening from an apparent gunshot wound, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was 32.

Huey was best known for his hit single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," which debuted in 2006 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.



In a statement, Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said detectives believe as many as 10 other people were present near or around the scene at the time of the shooting.

Police are still actively investigating the incident, adding that following the call about Franks Jr., they received a call about a second shooting victim, 21, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigations were related but did not provide further details.