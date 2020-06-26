 Skip To Content
Rapper Huey, Famously Known For His Hit Song "Pop, Lock & Drop It," Has Died

Rapper Huey, Famously Known For His Hit Song "Pop, Lock & Drop It," Has Died

St. Louis police said Lawrence Franks Jr. was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 26, 2020, at 1:28 p.m. ET

HueyVEVO / Via youtube.com

St. Louis rapper Huey, whose legal name was Lawrence Franks Jr., died Thursday evening from an apparent gunshot wound, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was 32.

Huey was best known for his hit single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," which debuted in 2006 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a statement, Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said detectives believe as many as 10 other people were present near or around the scene at the time of the shooting.

Police are still actively investigating the incident, adding that following the call about Franks Jr., they received a call about a second shooting victim, 21, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigations were related but did not provide further details.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

According to police, Franks Jr. was taken to the hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Online, people are remembering him by sharing his iconic music video and dance.

"This generation will never understand," one person wrote.

This generation will never understand. RIP Huey.
🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 @AintEeenTrippin

This generation will never understand. RIP Huey.

"This changed my life as a Black dancer... rest in power Baby Huey," another said.

This changed my life as a Black dancer... rest in power Baby Huey 🙏🏽
fecund maiden @fecundmaiden

This changed my life as a Black dancer... rest in power Baby Huey 🙏🏽

Bishhhhh I saw Huey trending and I just knew y'all was talking about the boondocks. NOT POP LOCK AND DROP IT HUEY...fuck you 2020
NBA Ucanta_Ford_Brie @Breyonce1908_

Bishhhhh I saw Huey trending and I just knew y’all was talking about the boondocks. NOT POP LOCK AND DROP IT HUEY...fuck you 2020

I'm so sad. In 9th grade, my friends would practice "Pop, Lock &amp; Drop It" in front of my living room mirror so we were prepared and ready for school dances. Huey's song caused so many happy memories. https://t.co/4sxJpWGq3A
Amber Ferguson @Ms_AmberDawn

I'm so sad. In 9th grade, my friends would practice "Pop, Lock &amp; Drop It" in front of my living room mirror so we were prepared and ready for school dances. Huey's song caused so many happy memories. https://t.co/4sxJpWGq3A

