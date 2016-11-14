People Are Moved By A Photo Of Two Women Kissing In The Middle Of A Trump Protest

Laura Hetherington

Hetherington and her girlfriend took to the streets because they believed the election of Donald Trump was an opportunity to protest "hate and intolerance in the form of racism, sexism, discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community," as well as one to show support for the marginalized groups, she said.

"Protesting was just as much about coming together and providing support and emotional understanding for each other," she said.

Hetherington said she and Barba kissed when they reached Trump Tower.