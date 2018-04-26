BuzzFeed News

"I thought I was done," the Roots drummer and author of the new book Creative Quest said.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on April 26, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET

During an appearance Thursday on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM show, Questlove said he considered quitting Twitter following Kanye West's recent tweets, which included declarations of love for President Trump and support of some pro-Trump politics.

"Him embracing a president that embraces white supremacy? I don't know...I can't," Questlove said.

On Wednesday, 'Ye tweeted his love for President Trump and a selfie in a Make America Great Again hat, to the confusion of many Kanye fans, including Questlove.

Over the past week, West has repeatedly expressed his support of far-right ideologies, to the delight of some controversial figures on the right, like Alex Jones.

"For the first time yesterday I just — I thought I was done. I went to sleep before midnight," the Roots drummer said.

