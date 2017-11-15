This Artist Was Offered A Full-Time Job After Someone On The Internet Properly Credited Their Work
"Always credit authors. It's important."
This is 25-year-old Esther García López based in Albacete, Spain. They were (until recently) a freelance artist who often shared their work online.
However, more often than not, people will liberally share artists' work without attribution. (Just ask any self-employed artist online about this.)
"By doing this, they are making it more difficult for people interested in our work to find us, and therefore, losing chances of getting a job," López explained.
"For someone who lives [off] occasional commissions, it's vital that every work we share has a proper credit."
In late October, López received an email from a Spanish editorial company asking if they'd be interested testing for a position as an illustrator.
Spoiler: López impressed the company, and they offered them the job soon after. And López accepted! "I'm super excited about it," López told BuzzFeed News.
López is incredibly grateful to the Facebook page that thoughtfully included attributions. They wanted to make an example out of the sequence of events, so they tweeted about it and urged people to "always credit authors. it's important."
Strangers and followers of their work congratulated them on the opportunity. But it also helped to reinforce the message.
And the practice extends to other kinds of original work, people noted.
"Please always credit artists when sharing work, be it writers/ painters/ photographers/ models/ actors/ costume makers."
López joked that they and other artists have to repeat these statements "like parrots" sometimes, but they believe more and more people are listening and learning every time.
Plus, López added, everyone can relate to "how frustrating it is trying to find [artwork] when it isn't properly credited."
