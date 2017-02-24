2. "When did you decide you were a heterosexual?"

She decided to present some of these misconceptions and ideas, but in a different kind of way.

During class this week, the course professor spoke about early sexual orientation studies. She addressed common understandings — or misunderstandings— of non-heterosexual identities researchers had.

This is 20-year-old Elise, who's currently a junior in college and enrolled in a human sexuality course.

* What do you think caused your heterosexuality? * When did you decide you were a heterosexual? * Is it possible that your heterosexuality is just a phase that you may grow out of? * Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality? Why can't you just be what you are and keep quiet about it? * Why do you heterosexuals feel compelled to seduce others into your lifestyle? * Have you considered therapy to change your heterosexual tendencies?

The professor created a list called "Questions for Heterosexuals in the Class" in one of her slides based on common questions LGBTQ people are constantly asked. Elise told BuzzFeed News the intention of the slide was "to show [the class] how hard these questions are to answer."

Elise said a lot of students were amused by the slide — and that was exactly the professor's point.

"The slide is supposed to be funny, but she made us really think about why it was so funny," she said.

"A lot of people in the class had probably never been asked these questions before, so I think she was trying to show them what it would be like, but in a humorous way."

For fun, Elise said the professor did challenge some students to attempt to answer these awkward questions to really drive the point.