Police Had To Save A Group Of Four Women Who'd Been On A Rainbow Unicorn Float For Hours

One of the officers “immediately began to laugh” until he realized they might be actually be stuck out on the lake, he told BuzzFeed News.

A group of women in Minnesota had to be pulled to safety by sheriff's deputies Saturday after they got stuck on a lake on a rainbow unicorn float for hours.

Deputy Scotty Finnegan and his partner, Deputy Dawn De Steno, of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling along Fish Lake when he “observed the large inflatable and immediately began to laugh,” Finnegan told BuzzFeed News.

He said the four individuals were “not making the best progress towards shore.”

They noticed that the women had paddles, but were struggling to paddle their way through weeds in the lake, so they pulled over to assist.

Finnegan said the women were floating on the unicorn “for a couple of hours” that day.