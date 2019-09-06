Hemorrhoid Wipes And Therapy Quotes: How Influencers Are Growing Their Online Brands

You can't knock an influencer for what he does for his bottom (pun intended) line, on this week's newsletter.

Licensed-psychologist-turned-Instagram-star Dr. Nicole LePera has gained 855,000 followers by primarily posting inspirational quotes with lengthy captions. LaPera’s posts are hashtag deep and powerful enough to make you stop and reflect for a second (before you scroll on to a video of a corgi puppy tripping over itself). Her posts usually receive thousands of likes and comments from her followers, whom she calls #selfhealers. “You led me to see the world through a different lens,” one of them wrote to her in a comment. A recent post, however, gave me pause. LaPera wrote that she decided to focus on Instagram last year after she “lost faith in [her] work” as a psychologist. She said that she had watched several of her patients become “stuck” in therapy, saying they “did not have the tools” to heal.

She said she was able to foster and find “a group of people doing the work” and “encouraging each other” on Instagram. It became her mission to “give all [she] knew” to her online community. It’s worth noting that LaPera still offers individual sessions with clients on her website, and there is currently a waitlist. In addition to meeting with patients, she hosts events, meditations, guided online courses, and membership-only programs.

This post stopped me for a number of reasons. As someone who has personally benefited from therapy, to read that a professional has become discouraged by it is incredibly disheartening. Also, it’s perplexing that LaPera felt the solution was to put more of her energy into social media. This post and others have sparked a ton of chatter online. People are now raising a number of ethical questions and concerns about how LaPera is branding and marketing herself, and about the advice she shares. Some are also claiming that LePera is deleting critical comments from her account. After I asked her about these criticisms, LaPera sent me a brief statement. She said she would not call herself an influencer. “I'm still very much connected to the professional world, and am just using Instagram to teach,” she said. She stated that she had no interest in commenting further because she wants to “focus on what matters...helping people heal.” “As you can see from the overwhelmingly positive response on the post, my work is reaching and helping many people to heal themselves. Overall, the criticism has been quite small.” She did not respond to questions about whether or not she was deleting comments. Despite the detractors, LaPera does receive overwhelming praise from her #selfhealers. One commenter wrote that they had been looking for a psychologist for over a year before they found LaPera on Instagram. “You exist!” they cheered. “A psychologist who legit cares about healing people (as opposed to just money).” On that note: LaPera does not appear, by a cursory examination of her account, to have sponcon. My inner child is telling me that this huge online enterprise she's built up may have even brought peace of mind to her bottom line. Speaking of a bottom line (sorry)...

