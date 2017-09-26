Twitter Might Increase The Character Limit To 280 And People Responded With 2: "NO"
"Ever received a death threat on Twitter? Great news, everyone. Now they can be longer and more specific!"
Good (or not if you follow @realDonaldTrump) news! Twitter announced on Tuesday that they are testing the possibility of doubling the allowed Twitter character limit for users to 280 characters.
Some people were titillated by the idea, opening them up to a WORLD and WEALTH of new tweet possibilities...
But so many others immediately responded with NO — as in NO one wants this.
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter CEO @jack commented on the experiment with a 280-character tweet and...I'm sorry, @jack, this is too goddamned long.
Ahhh, there you go @jack.
ADVERTISEMENT
Who asked for this, Twitter? people asked. WHO.
People quickly showed us the nihilism that lies ahead.
(Including so many more stolen, but now longer, tweets.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Longer and more specific death threats!
Memes, but more scrolling!
And for President Trump — oh my god, President Trump.
ADVERTISEMENT
@jack: Please proceed with caution with this.
There is more at risk than you think.
Characters are power.
...And just a lot of more time spent on random people's random ramblings.
But hey, you'll still have an equal chance of making it into a BuzzFeed post.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.