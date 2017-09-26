BuzzFeed News

Twitter Might Increase The Character Limit To 280 And People Responded With 2: "NO"

"Ever received a death threat on Twitter? Great news, everyone. Now they can be longer and more specific!"

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 5:56 p.m. ET

Good (or not if you follow @realDonaldTrump) news! Twitter announced on Tuesday that they are testing the possibility of doubling the allowed Twitter character limit for users to 280 characters.

Can't fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We're trying something new with a small group, and increasing the char… https://t.co/y1rJlHsVB5
Twitter @Twitter

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the char… https://t.co/y1rJlHsVB5

A select test group of users already has access to 280 characters.

Some people were titillated by the idea, opening them up to a WORLD and WEALTH of new tweet possibilities...

This is 280 characters exactly. COINCIDENCE????
Ryan Nanni @celebrityhottub

This is 280 characters exactly. COINCIDENCE????

Twitter is finally expanding the character limit in tweets to 280. I've been waiting YEARS for this.
Lady Gaga @gagamonster96

Twitter is finally expanding the character limit in tweets to 280. I've been waiting YEARS for this.

But so many others immediately responded with NO — as in NO one wants this.

280 characters is basically all 7 harry potter books foh
Desus Nice @desusnice

280 characters is basically all 7 harry potter books foh

Story with 280 characters.
Bruce Feiler @BruceFeiler

Story with 280 characters.

every 280 character tweet
Hector Diaz @iamHectorDiaz

every 280 character tweet

Twitter CEO @jack commented on the experiment with a 280-character tweet and...I'm sorry, @jack, this is too goddamned long.

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Pr… https://t.co/tYHA2VTS5l
jack @jack

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Pr… https://t.co/tYHA2VTS5l

Ahhh, there you go @jack.

139 characters
Caitlin Kelly @caitlin__kelly

139 characters

Who asked for this, Twitter? people asked. WHO.

twitter: what do you guys want everyone: get rid of the nazis and fix the report system twitter: did I hear 280 characters
Goth Ms. Frizzle @spookperson

twitter: what do you guys want everyone: get rid of the nazis and fix the report system twitter: did I hear 280 characters

users: I'm being harassed jack: uh huh users: by nazis jack:.. users: can you do something jack: what if we gave them 280 characters
☕netw3rk @netw3rk

users: I’m being harassed jack: uh huh users: by nazis jack:.. users: can you do something jack: what if we gave them 280 characters

People quickly showed us the nihilism that lies ahead.

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/47)
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/47)

(Including so many more stolen, but now longer, tweets.)

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/45)
memes @memeprovider

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/45)

Longer and more specific death threats!

Ever received a death threat on Twitter? Great news, everyone. Now they can be longer and more specific!
Maris Kreizman @mariskreizman

Ever received a death threat on Twitter? Great news, everyone. Now they can be longer and more specific!

Memes, but more scrolling!

┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| _ ┻┳| •.•) gonna make this wall ┳┻|⊂ﾉ twice as tall, fuckers ┻┳|
Bobby Big Wheel @BobbyBigWheel

┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| _ ┻┳| •.•) gonna make this wall ┳┻|⊂ﾉ twice as tall, fuckers ┻┳|

F O U R S C O R E A N D S E V E N Y E A R S A G O O U R F A T H E R S B R O U G H T 4th U P O N T H I S… https://t.co/rW1bDuKhGK
Josiah Neeley @jneeley78

F O U R S C O R E A N D S E V E N Y E A R S A G O O U R F A T H E R S B R O U G H T 4th U P O N T H I S… https://t.co/rW1bDuKhGK

And for President Trump — oh my god, President Trump.

280 character tweets means Trump doesn't have to do a thread to destroy the world
☕netw3rk @netw3rk

280 character tweets means Trump doesn’t have to do a thread to destroy the world

lmao dawg once Trump catches wind of the extra 140 characters it might be over. He's gonna write full-on WH statements via tweet
Puneet @puneetsingh

lmao dawg once Trump catches wind of the extra 140 characters it might be over. He's gonna write full-on WH statements via tweet

@jack: Please proceed with caution with this.

Per @jack, the President of the United States will now have twice as many characters for each tweet Along with the #restofus
Kasie Hunt @kasie

Per @jack, the President of the United States will now have twice as many characters for each tweet Along with the #restofus

There is more at risk than you think.

Seriously, with 280 characters, Trump could declare war on multiple countries.
Lisa Marie @xLiserx

Seriously, with 280 characters, Trump could declare war on multiple countries.

Characters are power.

"By increasing the character limit of a Tweet to 280, we feel like the President will be able to declare war much more easily." - @Twitter
New Donk Casey @CaseyMalone

"By increasing the character limit of a Tweet to 280, we feel like the President will be able to declare war much more easily." - @Twitter

...And just a lot of more time spent on random people's random ramblings.

Me reading my new TL filled with 280 character bad takes
bianca belair fan ac @TeeHaitchGee

Me reading my new TL filled with 280 character bad takes

But hey, you'll still have an equal chance of making it into a BuzzFeed post.

I'm totally gunna lose my blue check mark for all these anti twitter tweets but if just one of them makes into a BuzzFeed post I'll deal
David @Aerocles

I'm totally gunna lose my blue check mark for all these anti twitter tweets but if just one of them makes into a BuzzFeed post I'll deal

