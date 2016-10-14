BuzzFeed News

This Kid Dressed Up As The Pixar Lamp And It Is Hilariously Accurate

Best costume and performance.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 4:05 p.m. ET

OK, yes, there have been other Pixar Lamp costumes, but few have channeled the lamp like this guy. He made the costume for his school's Spirit Week and filmed a re-enactment worthy of an Academy Award, tbh.

It's Disney Day for Spirit Week at school so naturally I dressed up as the Pixar Lamp
Count Draculito @TheWeekday1107

It's Disney Day for Spirit Week at school so naturally I dressed up as the Pixar Lamp

His tweet of his short, 12-second video has gotten 30,000 retweets since Thursday.

He and classmates even paired it with the Pixar Lamp intro sounds 😭.

The bouncing, the smashing of the "I" (with a minor trip)...

Twitter: @TheWeekday1107

...and the quick recovery, and the finish.

Twitter: @TheWeekday1107

People were impressed, but mostly just laughing their asses off in admiration.

Twitter: @ShakExcellence
Twitter: @NoelleAmarie
Twitter: @Signaturesmg
Twitter: @jacon_strips

People couldn't handle the lil' head turn at the end.

Pixar / giphy.com
Twitter: @spacceseb

I can't tell the difference, can you?

Twitter: @NoelleAmarie
Pixar

They even turned his face into memes — Pixar memes specifically.

Twitter: @12AMdesperado
Twitter: @therarejaCra
Twitter: @VersaceTsunami
Twitter: @linty911

@TheWeekday1107 wins the internet, Halloween, Spirit Week, HoCo, and — hell, why not, the presidential election — today.

Twitter: @Camillelise_10
