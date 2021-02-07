 Skip To Content
Phoebe Bridgers Smashed Her Guitar During Her "SNL" Performance And It Was Awesome

Despite one critic who thought it was "extra," people are rallying behind the musician because it was, in fact, very awesome.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on February 7, 2021, at 12:36 p.m. ET

Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. At the end of one of her performance of "I Know The End," she smashed her guitar. And it was beautiful and cathartic.

Bridgers' salute to ~rock 'n' roll~ instantly became a meme. Firstly because her guitar put up a good fight not trying to get smashed.

Phoebe Bridgers trying to break her guitar on SNL
DeadSittingPrettyDilf 🐁 @deaddilf69

Phoebe Bridgers trying to break her guitar on SNL

Twitter: @deaddilf69
guitar: 1 phoebe bridgers: 0
m 🍌 @skellysuit

guitar: 1 phoebe bridgers: 0

Twitter: @skellysuit

And then, and mostly, people were cheering her on. And feeling like they needed to watch her smash that guitar for their own healing.

me watching phoebe bridgers destroy her guitar #SNL
kathleen @kathleen_hanley

me watching phoebe bridgers destroy her guitar #SNL

Twitter: @kathleen_hanley
no thoughts just phoebe bridgers smashing her guitar on snl
m 🍌 @skellysuit

no thoughts just phoebe bridgers smashing her guitar on snl

Twitter: @skellysuit
Phoebe bridgers breaking her guitar on stage made me feel some things 😰
orianna @orianna_b

Phoebe bridgers breaking her guitar on stage made me feel some things 😰

Twitter: @orianna_b
phoebe bridgers tonight ❤️
alli @aIIison__

phoebe bridgers tonight ❤️

Twitter: @aIIison__

The performance did cause some friction online after one person openly questioned why Bridgers would break her guitar on stage. "I mean, I didn't care much for the song either, but that seemed extra," user BrooklynDad_Defiant! added.

People on Twitter responded swiftly, and came to Bridgers' defense. Many people pointed out that the guitar smash has been venerated as a rock 'n' roll tradition for decades — when male musicians do it, anyway.

Dudes have gotten very unsure of how to rock https://t.co/L7uij53mBF
micco caporale @miccoslays

Dudes have gotten very unsure of how to rock https://t.co/L7uij53mBF

Twitter: @miccoslays
so if a man destroys a guitar on stage he's a great rockstar, but if a woman does the same thing she's extra. interesting https://t.co/40FRy8cEn0
rob🦇 nico di angelo stan acc @P1TCHF0RKRED

so if a man destroys a guitar on stage he's a great rockstar, but if a woman does the same thing she's extra. interesting https://t.co/40FRy8cEn0

Twitter: @P1TCHF0RKRED

One person simply responded, "cause its fuckin cool!!!!!"

cause its fuckin cool!!!!!!! https://t.co/DiemCIOVV1
Hoops, M.D. @TheRealBenCorp

cause its fuckin cool!!!!!!! https://t.co/DiemCIOVV1

Twitter: @TheRealBenCorp

And the verdict stands: It is fucking cool. Thank you, Bridgers, for smashing that guitar.

Phoebe Bridgers with some big guitar smashing screaming pandemic energy. #snl
curlybecs @curlybecs

Phoebe Bridgers with some big guitar smashing screaming pandemic energy. #snl

Twitter: @curlybecs

