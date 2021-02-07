Phoebe Bridgers Smashed Her Guitar During Her "SNL" Performance And It Was Awesome
Despite one critic who thought it was "extra," people are rallying behind the musician because it was, in fact, very awesome.
Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. At the end of one of her performance of "I Know The End," she smashed her guitar. And it was beautiful and cathartic.
Bridgers' salute to ~rock 'n' roll~ instantly became a meme. Firstly because her guitar put up a good fight not trying to get smashed.
And then, and mostly, people were cheering her on. And feeling like they needed to watch her smash that guitar for their own healing.
The performance did cause some friction online after one person openly questioned why Bridgers would break her guitar on stage. "I mean, I didn't care much for the song either, but that seemed extra," user BrooklynDad_Defiant! added.
People on Twitter responded swiftly, and came to Bridgers' defense. Many people pointed out that the guitar smash has been venerated as a rock 'n' roll tradition for decades — when male musicians do it, anyway.
One person simply responded, "cause its fuckin cool!!!!!"
And the verdict stands: It is fucking cool. Thank you, Bridgers, for smashing that guitar.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.