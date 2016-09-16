BuzzFeed News

People On Tumblr Are Obsessed With This Guy Who Gets Coffee On Movie Sets

Meet Carlos Benavides, the real MVP.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 16, 2016, at 1:49 p.m. ET

A Tumblr thread that's been going on for two years now has kicked back up recently with new discoveries about a very important — arguably one of the most important — person in Hollywood.

Disney / taraljc.tumblr.com

Basically, someone screenshotted the rolling credits of Frozen to reveal that a man named Carlos Benavides was credited with "Caffeination" for the movie.

hazelbuttz.tumblr.com

And very quickly a star was born. A fanbase was formed.

eyes-like-hers.tumblr.com

People quickly found that he was also a professional "caffeinator" on other major film productions.

spacebisexuals.tumblr.com
And that Disney once gave him a shout out on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @disneyanimators

The comments are now flooded with fans cheering him on for his coffee-getting abilities.

instagram.com

On Tumblr, people are taking photos of the movie credits on their screens and giving Benavides even more props.

delightful-disney-dreams.tumblr.com

They're so proud of him.

smallherosix.tumblr.com
disneysnewgroove.tumblr.com
assemblethebig6.tumblr.com

And/or envious of his job.

thesilentpotato.tumblr.com

Benavides' IMDb page has an impressive roster of names and gigs, with Zootopia being his latest caffeination job he's had.

imdb.com
But it also revealed that Benavides is not a full-time "Caffeinator," but a technician who moonlights as a coffee guy.

imdb.com

Still, it seems people are far more impressed by his work in caffeination.

imdb.com
assemblethebig6.tumblr.com

Carlos Benavides: Because not all heroes wear capes.

Disney

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney and Carlos Benavides to learn more about this living legend.

