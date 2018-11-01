It's been explained as anything from "when you use a Q-tip" to the "good dick emoji."

In case you missed it, 158 new emojis were unveiled on Tuesday with the newest iOS 12.1 update. "With the release of iOS 12.1, iPhone and iPad users have access to six new smileys, redheads, people with curly hair, a softball, skateboard, mango, bagel, and kangaroo emoji for the first time," Emojipedia announced on their blog. Single human legs of different skin shades, a miniature hippo (AKA a House Hippo — that's a nod to you, Canada), a sponge, and a mooncake are also among the new batch.

Apple / Emojipedia

Every emoji seemed pretty fairly self-explanatory in its application. Every emoji, but one, that is. Over the last few days, people on social media are trying to figure out together what one of the new facial expressions is trying to express. It's the one dubbed the "Face With Uneven Eyes and Wavy Mouth" emoji, that they're also calling the "Woozy Face." One eye is closed, an eyebrow is drooping, and the mouth is doing all kinds of inexplicable things.

Can someone please explain this emoji to me.

"Can someone explain this emoji to me," one person tweeted. "What is this emoji?!?!" someone else asked using the emoji in a tweet. "APPLE WHAT IS THIS NEW EMOJI, WHAT EMOTION IS THIS FACE CONVEYING," a frustrated customer tweeted. According to Emojipedia, it's of a "face which may be showing signs of being tired and emotional, i.e. drunk," they explained. However, people had other (i.e. better) ideas for its application.

"Stroke?" someone guessed. Stroke? https://t.co/OmnaDeoJJn

Or, more adorably, maybe it's the face you make when you start to develop a crush on someone. When you start to like a guy https://t.co/btiUCGiYwM

Or, finally, we may finally have an emoji for the specific look of agony your face makes after you stub your toe. @007dpz That walking through a dark room hit that pinky toe on the edge of the Door ass Face!! 😂😂😂

(Here's how it may look IRL, courtesy of Dwight Schrute). @007dpz

(And the president). So about that new emoji...

"This how dudes faces look when they try being sexy by biting their lips for a profile picture," someone tweeted. (Editor's note: lmfao). This How dudes faces look when they try being sexy by biting their lips for a profile picture https://t.co/Xjtb9fgtlr

Others had more NSFW ideas. When u bust a nut. https://t.co/zrzAmiT6GZ

Whatever it is, everyone's guesses are great, and impressively accurate to the emoji. "When the dentist numbs one side of your face to fill cavities." When the dentist numbs one side of your face to fill cavities https://t.co/SMgTkqqXIf

"When you use a q-tip for your ears... it does something." when you use a qtip for your ears... it does something https://t.co/OOoY0JpvR2

"Azealia Banks on Wild N Out." @glogrowgo Azealia Banks on wild n out

"When you burp and try and push your breath out the side of ya mouth." When you burp and try and push your breath out the side of ya mouth https://t.co/h7bqPcJYpj

"This how every one be when they get their picture taken at the DMV." This how every one be when they get their picture taken at the DMV https://t.co/xb45Zsm6bj

Eli Manning. Congratulations, Eli Manning, you’ve got your own emoji. https://t.co/M44zeviDdG