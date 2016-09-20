People Are Responding To Angelina And Brad's Divorce With ALL The Jennifer Aniston Jokes

BuzzFeed News

BREAKING: We are petty.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie has reportedly filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Love is dead, why are you doing this to us, etc., etc.

Buuuuuuuuuuut no matter how you feel about Brangelina being over, we all immediately thought about Jennifer Aniston.

Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

erin chack @ErinChack

It's like our collective petty souls connected on social media, and the Jennifer Aniston/Rachel Green jokes and GIFs all came flooding in at the same time.

Jennifer Aniston is like.... #Brangelina
Amy @ohsoamy

Jennifer Aniston is like.... #Brangelina

Brad Pitt &amp; Angelina Jolie split. Jennifer Aniston is heard muttering "I told you so and now f*ck off". #brangelina
Parveen Agnihotri @Parveen_Comms

Brad Pitt &amp; Angelina Jolie split. Jennifer Aniston is heard muttering "I told you so and now f*ck off". #brangelina

In fact, along with the #Brangelina hashtag, Jennifer Aniston and #TeamJen also began trending worldwide.

Obama is also giving a final address to the UN right now, FYI.
People are imagining how Aniston would react to the news IRL.

Brad and Angelina have divorced. Somewhere around the world:
Jao @Jaollibee

Brad and Angelina have divorced. Somewhere around the world:

Live look at Jennifer Aniston. #AngelinaJolie #BradPitt
Denizcan James @MrFilmkritik

Live look at Jennifer Aniston. #AngelinaJolie #BradPitt

Jennifer Aniston, reading TMZ this morning:
Andy Herren @AndyHerren

Jennifer Aniston, reading TMZ this morning:

But other people are also pointing out that she probably, most likely, does not actually give much of a shit.

Still, you can't expect the world NOT to be a little messy.

Because today marks The Jennifer Aniston Meme Day of 2K16. Again, we are all so petty.

