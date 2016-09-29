People Are Making Their Phone Backgrounds A Pic Of Kanye Because Of One Guy's Tweet

BuzzFeed News

♪ This is a Jobs dream, this is a Jobs dream ♪

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 29, 2016, at 2:13 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a fun lil thing he's been doing with his iPhone homescreen lock. He set the background to a photo of Kanye so that "whenever I get a notification, Kanye holds it up for me," he captioned.

With a beautiful text from his mom, of course.

As some of you may have already identified, the image is from Kanye's Yeezy Season 3 listening party/fashion line debut.

It's evidently resonated with people, with over 60,000 retweets already, but really, it's done so much more. It's inspired an entire movement.

Twitter: @rrhoover
Twitter: @joannamackie99
People urgently asked him to share that photo of Kanye with the rest of the world.

Twitter: @IMSahilBhalla
Twitter: @Ajasco__

One man took it upon himself to send it around.

Twitter: @defstfu

And soon enough, the picture of Kanye-having-a-spiritual-moment-to-his-own-music started spreading onto everyone's lock background.

Twitter: @cmhart98
Twitter: @jvkalaw
Twitter: @ayrtonbe
Twitter: @kelseysandlin15

And even beyond the original Twitter thread.

Twitter: @FlaggMaddy
Twitter: @3vajuliet
Twitter: @__josshhhh7

It's inspired even more ingenious text background setups.

Twitter: @_realife7
Twitter: @ASAPfliff

And that's is cute and all, but can we go back to @michaellbutlerr's mom's message for a sec?

Praying for you, sir.And if you have an important iPhone home screen background ~hack~, show us in the comments.
Twitter: @steveamaza

Praying for you, sir.

And if you have an important iPhone home screen background ~hack~, show us in the comments.

