BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Losing It Over The Fact This Woman's Face Hilariously Resembles The Ride

news

People Are Losing It Over The Fact This Woman's Face Hilariously Resembles The Ride

"OK but why do I look like the fucking ride" is the story of all our lives.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 3:14 p.m. ET

This is 22-year-old Christine Sydelko from Los Angeles. She's become a pretty well-known personality on Vine. Over the weekend, she decided to go to Disneyland for some low-key, wholesome fun.

Twitter: @csydelko

Sydelko told BuzzFeed News she went on her favorite ride, the Bug's Life-themed Heimlich Chew Chew Train, and posed for a standard photo.

&quot;It&#x27;s one of my favorite rides because it&#x27;s so slow and he talks in a funny German accent,&quot; Christine said, laughing.
Christine Sydelko

"It's one of my favorite rides because it's so slow and he talks in a funny German accent," Christine said, laughing.

But when she looked at the photo afterward, she cracked up. "I immediately thought I looked like the ride, especially because my jacket was the same color blue and I was making the same face," she said. She then shared this realization on Twitter, where she has gotten over 100,000 retweets in 48 hours.

Twitter: @csydelko

People agreed.

Twitter: @csydelko
ADVERTISEMENT

And were dying laughing over it.

Twitter: @unearthlyhowell
Twitter: @SnottieDrippen
Twitter: @Priceverson

A lot of folks viscerally and spiritually related to Sydelko's experience — like, in their souls.

Twitter: @csydelko
ADVERTISEMENT

And soon enough, her photo was immortalized. Someone interchanged their heads:

Twitter: @madisony_

And their faces:

Twitter: @Sir5000

Sydelko said she really had no idea her "random" tweet was going to get this big. Someone sent her a version of the photo where she is everyone on the ride:

Twitter: @braedynsitar / Via Twitter: @csydelko

...and where the caterpillar's face starts taking over:

&quot;The photoshops are so funny,&quot; she said. &quot;It amazes me that people have the time or skill to edit things like that.&quot;
Twitter: @AbiatoAlo

"The photoshops are so funny," she said. "It amazes me that people have the time or skill to edit things like that."

ADVERTISEMENT

People even began identifying the other personas on the ride/in the photo.

Twitter: @oakleyftswift
Twitter: @jackhayyy
Twitter: @Conner_Jones

The tattooed guy sitting next to Sydelko in the photo got his own fandom.

Twitter: @nordlawetak

They even managed to track that guy down.

Twitter: @nordlawetak

To all of this, all I have to say is:

Twitter: @guntherwheeler
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT