People Are Losing It Over The Fact This Woman's Face Hilariously Resembles The Ride
"OK but why do I look like the fucking ride" is the story of all our lives.
This is 22-year-old Christine Sydelko from Los Angeles. She's become a pretty well-known personality on Vine. Over the weekend, she decided to go to Disneyland for some low-key, wholesome fun.
Sydelko told BuzzFeed News she went on her favorite ride, the Bug's Life-themed Heimlich Chew Chew Train, and posed for a standard photo.
But when she looked at the photo afterward, she cracked up. "I immediately thought I looked like the ride, especially because my jacket was the same color blue and I was making the same face," she said. She then shared this realization on Twitter, where she has gotten over 100,000 retweets in 48 hours.
People agreed.
ADVERTISEMENT
And were dying laughing over it.
A lot of folks viscerally and spiritually related to Sydelko's experience — like, in their souls.
ADVERTISEMENT
And soon enough, her photo was immortalized. Someone interchanged their heads:
And their faces:
Sydelko said she really had no idea her "random" tweet was going to get this big. Someone sent her a version of the photo where she is everyone on the ride:
...and where the caterpillar's face starts taking over:
ADVERTISEMENT
People even began identifying the other personas on the ride/in the photo.
The tattooed guy sitting next to Sydelko in the photo got his own fandom.
They even managed to track that guy down.
To all of this, all I have to say is:
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.