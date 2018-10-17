People Are Hilariously Trolling This Aspiring Model For Attempting To Flirtatiously Pour Water On Himself

You have heard of "thirst trap" photos. You may have even heard of "tell me something I don't know" photos — a popular genre of posts for those who feel compelled to share flattering images of themselves online with an arbitrary photo caption.

Over the weekend, one teen has missioned to invent a brand new format of self-indulgent photo-sharing on social media.

Hiwa Busally, an 18-year-old from Nashville, shared a video of himself in the mirror, topless, while drinking and pouring a small cup of water on himself, before dramatically coughing and gasping for air.

He captioned the whole thing, "Is water wet?" It's been liked over 10,000 times.