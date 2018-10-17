BuzzFeed News

People Are Hilariously Trolling This Aspiring Model For Attempting To Flirtatiously Pour Water On Himself

"What the fuck is going on."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 17, 2018, at 4:32 p.m. ET

You have heard of "thirst trap" photos. You may have even heard of "tell me something I don't know" photos — a popular genre of posts for those who feel compelled to share flattering images of themselves online with an arbitrary photo caption.

Over the weekend, one teen has missioned to invent a brand new format of self-indulgent photo-sharing on social media.

Hiwa Busally, an 18-year-old from Nashville, shared a video of himself in the mirror, topless, while drinking and pouring a small cup of water on himself, before dramatically coughing and gasping for air.

He captioned the whole thing, "Is water wet?" It's been liked over 10,000 times.

Is water wet?
IG: @hiwabusallyy @hiwabusally

Is water wet?

Busally is an aspiring model who's "currently running and operating my own fitness website."

He is also a full-time student at Tennessee State University, and works at his local Walmart.

When asked what motivated his decision to post such a video — in the name of reporting — he responded, "Honestly I really post what I feel like posting."

The video has gone viral not only for the thirst he's successfully trapped, but mostly for how utterly ridiculous people found it to be.

"Dude act like he drowning from a cup of water or sumn," user @swaveyvicc hilariously tweeted in response. Their tweet has been retweeted 34,000 times.

Some were genuinely confused about everything going on in Busally's video.

Honestly what even the hell is this https://t.co/gZXJfUHvPR
Riley Hurley @Riley_Hurley

Honestly what even the hell is this https://t.co/gZXJfUHvPR

@hiwabusally
rae @rx3lyn

@hiwabusally

Others were like, "weird flex, but OK."

@hiwabusally
Jørdan @JordanM1441

@hiwabusally

"This is the guy equivalent of girls that call themselves quirky," one person wrote.

This is the guy equivalent of girls that call themselves quirky https://t.co/EbYRTEX6d7
Erzy @erzonagpawa

This is the guy equivalent of girls that call themselves quirky https://t.co/EbYRTEX6d7

However, others rushed to his defense. Busally was clearly drowning from the cup of water he dunked over his head. "Could you please show a little respect!" someone urged.

@NoshinOcean @hiwabusally My mans almost drowned taking this life threatening video could you please show a little respect!
SoaR KSD 🐨 @GivingTheKSD

@NoshinOcean @hiwabusally My mans almost drowned taking this life threatening video could you please show a little respect!

They advised him to have a lifeguard on stand-by next time he pulls this stunt again.

This man needs a lifeguard from that cup of water https://t.co/PNd7pCPgqU
ᗩᒪᎥ ᗪᗩᖇᎥᔕᔕᗩ @Alidarissa32

This man needs a lifeguard from that cup of water https://t.co/PNd7pCPgqU

Or simply to stay away from bodies of water, of any quantity.

You deadass almost drowned with a cup of water, wet or naw, stay away from any pools for your sake young blood. https://t.co/yyOXC60hBI
Classy @Classify

You deadass almost drowned with a cup of water, wet or naw, stay away from any pools for your sake young blood. https://t.co/yyOXC60hBI

Busally said he doesn't "really care to be honest" about "the hate" he's receiving. In fact, he said he's enjoying reading all of the reactions and jokes about him.

My guy almost drowned by pouring water on his head💀 https://t.co/dQnDW4cpbw
donny @donny_ferg

My guy almost drowned by pouring water on his head💀 https://t.co/dQnDW4cpbw

"It went down the wrong pipe in my defense," Busally said.

Twitter: @hiwabusally

He assured BuzzFeed News he's now fully recovered from the incident.

