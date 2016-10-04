People Are So Excited, Super Stoked About The Vice Presidential Debate Tonight

BuzzFeed News

"Can't wait for tonight's debate between Unsalted Wheat Thins and Antigay Hysteria Triscuits."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 4:53 p.m. ET

Tonight marks the first vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence, and the country is at the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Twitter: @KristiColleen
Twitter: @lisatozzi

It's the historic night we've been waiting for all campaign long.

Twitter: @stutteringjohnm
Twitter: @JasonBerlin

Two big names are duking it out, and people are holding their breaths for all the drama that will go down.

Twitter: @ThomasBlake2
Twitter: @_resik
Twitter: @louisvirtel
Twitter: @colinjones

The path to the White House for, um, Mike Pence and uh, Tom Kaine — Tom? Ted... Tim! TIM! — sorry, Tim Kaine has fixated a nation.

Twitter: @charlesgrocery
Twitter: @fmanjoo
Twitter: @Dan_Cassaro
They've become household names.

Twitter: @TheSteinbag
Twitter: @evanminsker

"How will they fare?" is the question scrawled across headlines and people's minds today.

Twitter: @Official_MattM
Twitter: @HayesBrown
Predictions from political analysts are already rolling in.

Twitter: @Tracinski
Twitter: @mikeingram00

So excited!!!!! Right, guys? Right?

Twitter: @dankennedy_nu

Oh, wait. We may just have a reason to watch.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump
