Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, 42, became the first-ever Muslim woman elected to Congress on Tuesday.

Soon after, Ilhan Omar, 36, of Minnesota also won her election. The two women are expected to share the title of the "first" Muslim American woman in Congress.

Omar also became the first Somali American legislator and the first headscarf-wearing member of Congress.

After Tlaib's win was called, Omar reached out publicly over Twitter to congratulate her "sister" on the historic occasion.

"I cannot wait to serve with you, inshallah," Omar tweeted, tagging Tlaib. Her tweet has already been shared and liked thousands of times.