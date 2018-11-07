BuzzFeed News

Ilhan Omar Congratulated Rashida Tlaib's Win And People Are Emotional

Ilhan Omar Congratulated Rashida Tlaib's Win And People Are Emotional

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are the first Muslim women elected to Congress in US history.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, 42, became the first-ever Muslim woman elected to Congress on Tuesday.

Soon after, Ilhan Omar, 36, of Minnesota also won her election. The two women are expected to share the title of the "first" Muslim American woman in Congress.

Omar also became the first Somali American legislator and the first headscarf-wearing member of Congress.

After Tlaib's win was called, Omar reached out publicly over Twitter to congratulate her "sister" on the historic occasion.

"I cannot wait to serve with you, inshallah," Omar tweeted, tagging Tlaib. Her tweet has already been shared and liked thousands of times.

The simple congratulations and mention made people emotional.

Some said they felt they were being personally represented for the first time in government.

"Paving the way for me!!" someone tweeted enthusiastically.

The moment between the two newly elected US congresswomen has even reached international supporters.

