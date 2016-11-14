There Was A Trump Protest On This Kids Game And People Are Shook

BuzzFeed News

"Kids these days woke af."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on November 14, 2016, at 1:58 p.m. ET

If you don't know, Club Penguin is an online game where users "waddle around" as cartoon penguins and interact with each other. Its touted as "Disney's #1 Virtual World For Kids."

The game, created in 2005, was intended for children between the ages of 6 to 14, but users of any age are able to create an account and play.
On Sunday, people waddling into the game noticed there were congregations of penguins expressing anti-Trump sentiments like "not my president" and "Trump is a racist" in their speech bubbles.

HOLY SHIT THERES A TRUMP PROTEST ON CLUB PENGUIN RIGHT NOW
Lourdes @gossipgriII

HOLY SHIT THERES A TRUMP PROTEST ON CLUB PENGUIN RIGHT NOW

@gossipgriII Penguins getting in formation! They betta!
Selina Kyle @HerYamazaki

@gossipgriII Penguins getting in formation! They betta!

Other people got wind of the "event" and logged on to see for themselves. And sure enough, there was an anti-Trump protest of-sorts happening on Club Penguin.

@gossipgriII THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING
hannah @FADEDCABEYO

@gossipgriII THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING

"My penguin, my choice" and "I'm with her" were other common sentiments expressed by users.

@gossipgriII ITS STILL HAPPENING
jen @hoIybabe

@gossipgriII ITS STILL HAPPENING

I'M AT THE CLUB PENGUIN TRUMP PROTEST
carla @ridleydaisy

I'M AT THE CLUB PENGUIN TRUMP PROTEST

People who casually logged on were hilariously caught off guard and all sorts of amused.

Lmao I got stoned and went on Club Penguin and there was an anti Trump protest 😂😂
FUCK TRUMP @N8VChey

Lmao I got stoned and went on Club Penguin and there was an anti Trump protest 😂😂

IM CRYING THERE IS A TRUMP PROTEST ON CLUB PENGUIN
TALIA MAR @TaliaMarMusic

IM CRYING THERE IS A TRUMP PROTEST ON CLUB PENGUIN

This Trump protest on club penguin has me all types of shook🐧
Jesse A. Louis @Jessesugly

This Trump protest on club penguin has me all types of shook🐧

There were tears of laughter, but people who supported the idea were also impressed with the random-as-hell social movement.

I present to you.... the club penguin Trump protest. #amazing #BlessUp
neenz @ninaloutchko

I present to you.... the club penguin Trump protest. #amazing #BlessUp

it ain't that deep to have a trump protest on club penguin lmfao
🗡 @6PAPl

it ain't that deep to have a trump protest on club penguin lmfao

"E-Riots."

LMAOOOOO CLUB PENGUIN OUT HERE STARTING E-RIOTS
.™ @GemMemes

LMAOOOOO CLUB PENGUIN OUT HERE STARTING E-RIOTS

This Club Penguin protest is lit
Alex Lee @alee13579

This Club Penguin protest is lit

And at how active and aware kids are (although adults do play the game too).

CLUB PENGUIN IS WOKE
FUCK DONALD TRUMP @famileyjewels

CLUB PENGUIN IS WOKE

there was a trump protest on club penguin omg kids these days woke af
tyler @idkheathens

there was a trump protest on club penguin omg kids these days woke af

still trying hard not to suffocate myself stifling laughter at club penguin trump protests
nathanial clearwater @stiffening

still trying hard not to suffocate myself stifling laughter at club penguin trump protests

I'm screaming an anti-trump protest on club penguin
@mileysrevivaI

I'm screaming an anti-trump protest on club penguin

2016 has officially rendered a lot of people speechless.

there is currently an anti-trump protest happening on club penguin 2016 is wild
Kate Bell @Give_Em_Bell

there is currently an anti-trump protest happening on club penguin 2016 is wild

