The Woman Who Was Caught In A Viral Video Hysterically Screaming At A Man In A Stationary Car Has Lost Her Job

The incident occurred Aug. 25 at Cedar Breaks Park in Georgetown, Texas, but the footage wasn’t posted until Sept. 11. It’s since been reshared to other social platforms and has been viewed millions of times.

According to the man in the car, Chris Hampshire, a gate attendant tried to detain him while “screaming bloody murder” because he allegedly tried to drive out of the park the wrong way.

She is seen on the phone with police with her hand on Hampshire’s stationary car, screaming and alleging that she’s being run over. She then begins to scream “Mike! Mike!” repeatedly throughout the video.

“You’re in trouble, you’re going to jail,” the woman tells Hampshire.

She then yells “you’re hurting me” and repeats her allegation that Hampshire “just ran over” her. It doesn’t appear that Hampshire’s car was moving.

Hampshire did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News inquiries about the incident.