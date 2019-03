The hysteria surrounding the Momo Challenge, a YouTube hoax that arguably grew more realistic — but not necessarily real — as parents, social media, journalists, and officials heaped attention on it, is just the latest horror to surface on Google’s massive video platform.

That the phenomenon inspired as much panic, if not more, as anti-vaxx, child abuse and other disturbing videos featuring children, self-harm, and other controversial videos on the platform is igniting a rampant conversation about parenting in the digital age — along with the now-routine calls for accountability at YouTube.

And though the Momo Challenge became an overblown media panic, experts who spoke to BuzzFeed News said that it should be a wake-up call to parents that YouTube is rife with disturbing content, and that kids’ viewing activity should be monitored and addressed.



“If you take kids to the park and you stand three feet away from them, you should stand three feet away while they’re on YouTube,” Lori Getz, who founded her own cybereducation company, told BuzzFeed News.

Over the past week, a flurry of misguided social media posts and reporting reemerged about a fictional character named Momo. According to these reports, a spindly and creepy creature is spliced into otherwise benign kids YouTube content, encouraging them to self-harm.

“We’ve not received any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the Momo challenge on YouTube,” YouTube previously told BuzzFeed News.

Naturally, panic ensued. Media coverage — largely from British tabloids, but also from more reputable outlets like BBC and CBS — quickly filled people’s Facebook feeds. Parents shared the articles — as well as other viral posts from parents — widely. Soon, many schools were issuing warnings, as did at least one police department. Kim Kardashian West posted about it on her Instagram story.

It’s unclear how many of these videos exist, if they’ve caused kids to take action, and just how widespread a phenomenon it is. But the attention surrounding it created a feedback loop where savvy trolls circulated more Momo videos, causing more confusion and panic among nonsavvy users.



Getz told BuzzFeed News she overheard her son talking about Momo with friends and show them a video on his cellphone. She declined to give more information about her children, such as their ages, due to privacy concerns.

Getz said she was fortunate enough to have accurate context surrounding Momo. In the moment, Getz said she explained where the bizarre-looking creature came from: likely a stand-alone sculpture created by a Japanese art studio.